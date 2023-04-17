A group in Carrickfergus is aiming to raise at least £25,000 to open a community owned greengrocer that will help breathe new life into the town centre.

Carrick Greengrocers will be a new fruit and vegetable shop with a difference. Working with local farmers, it will showcase produce from the area as well as from further afield in Northern Ireland. It will be run as a cooperative and largely staffed by volunteers, with profits going back into the shop for the good of the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group behind the new venture is offering people the chance to get involved in a variety of ways, including volunteering in the shop, and even owning a part of it though a community shares scheme, with a minimum contribution of just £25.

The group have identified a premises on North Street and have secured some funding from The National Lottery Community Fund and Mid & East Antrim Borough Council’s Explore Social Seed Fund. They plan to open in the summer if they can raise an additional investment of £25,000 to a maximum of £60,000 from individuals, businesses and organisations that want to be part of the new venture. They have already raised over £9,000 after just two weeks, but there is still a long way to go.

Beth Bell, one of the founding members and secretary of Carrick Greengrocers, said: “I am really proud to be a part of Carrick Greengrocers. We know there’s demand for good quality local produce from farmers in the area and our shop will be a place that makes that produce accessible to all, offering good value and great service. We also know that many of our potential customers are concerned about climate issues and food sustainability, and we want to show the best of what is on offer locally. We are funding this through community shares so that for as little as £25, everyone can be a part of building something great in Carrick.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly McDonagh, co-chair, explained: “I am delighted to be part of something that looks to build on the community spirit of Carrickfergus. We have so many wonderful people in Carrickfergus doing amazing work and I firmly believe this is one step closer towards making our town a better place to live and visit.

"We hope Carrick Greengrocers will be a place all our community can be part of whether it be by owning shares, supplying produce, or becoming a customer.”

Noel Williams, Mid & East Antrim Mayor, continued: “I am massively supportive of this community initiative that will embrace the circular economy, bring a greengrocer outlet back to the high street in Carrickfergus, and minimise the use of plastic packaging for fresh fruit and veg. In applauding the vision of those behind the scheme, I believe it will have the support of those who care about our environment and local food supply chain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group wants to work collaboratively with local people, volunteers and suppliers and have already got local farmer Chris Dobbs on board.

He said: “This community greengrocer is exactly what we need to bridge the gap between local households and farms. As a local farmer I am thrilled about the possibility of selling my produce direct from the field into a local store.”

Lee Robb, another founding member of Carrick Greengrocers, added: “We are determined to do our bit to help Carrickfergus and to show how ordinary citizens can play an active role in the future of our high streets and local economy. Like many towns across Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, our high street has suffered from years of decline and unsuccessful regeneration plans. We believe that local communities have the power and resources to put the heart back into our local high streets with initiatives like Carrick Greengrocers.”

A group in Carrickfergus is aiming to raise at least £25,000 to open a community owned greengrocer that will help breathe new life into the town centre. Pictured are the Carrick Greengrocers board members including Chelsea Harwood, Adrian Hack, Tiziana O’Hara from Cooperative Alternatives, Robin Stewart, Lee Robb, Rodney McMaster, Holly McDonagh, Carly Ogilvie, Tatjana Simpson and Beth Bell

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community share will run initially until May 13.

You can find out more and sign up on Carrick Greengrocers’ website or by emailing [email protected] for an application form.

Lee Robb, board member of Carrick Greengrocers at the share offer launch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two directors of the Carrick Greengrocers community share offer with local farmer Chris Dobbs who will be one of our suppliers