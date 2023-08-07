An Irish vehicle solutions provider has added a third premises to its Northern Irish estate to support an ambitious all Ireland growth strategy.

Radius Vehicle Solutions (RVS), the only all-island provider of passenger car, van and HGV commercial vehicles service and repair services, has secured a second unit in Mallusk, totalling 5,000 sq ft and representing a £1million investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vehicle solutions business, which employs 65 staff across Ireland, incorporates well-known Newtownabbey business, Gus Commercials and is part of the global Radius group, having been acquired in September 2022.

An Irish vehicle solutions provider has added a third premises to its Northern Irish estate to support an ambitious all Ireland growth strategy. Radius Vehicle Solutions (RVS), the only all-island provider of passenger car, van and HGV commercial vehicles service and repair services, has secured a second unit in Mallusk, totalling 5,000 sq ft and representing a £1million investment. Pictured is Ciarán O’Neill, commercial director and Paul McGuire, managing director at Radius Vehicle Solutions at new premises in Mallusk

The expansion, which will create 10 new jobs over the next 12 months, will see the extension of its passenger car and van service centre, to allow RVS to service and repair a larger proportion of vehicles in-house.

Paul McGuire, managing director at Radius Vehicle Solutions, said: “The investment in new premises gives us increased scale and capabilities to grow our in-house service and repair offering. The new site will facilitate the relocation of the sales and rental departments and host a dedicated customer service centre to enhance the customer experience.”

Ciarán O’Neill, commercial director at Radius Vehicle Solutions, explained: “We are the only provider that can confidently claim to be a one-stop shop for customers who require mixed vehicle leasing, fleet management, service and repair, telematics, dashcams, insurance and fuel cards through our DCI network. With an enhanced team, we will be well placed to deliver more for clients than ever before, expand our service offering with them and attract new customers.”