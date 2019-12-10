Veteran sailor to produce new eco boat

Belfast-based Artemis Technologies has announced a joint venture with Denmark’s Tuco Marine Group to produce the world’s first zero emissions work boat.

Artemis Technologies, a high performance maritime design and applied technologies company, will collaborate with Tuco Marine Group to integrate its new electric ‘eFoiler’ propulsion system into an 11 metre carbon fibre vessel.

The hydrofoils and propulsion system for the proof of concept vessel will be manufactured and assembled in Belfast Harbour, following a multi-million-pound investment in the project.

Iain Percy OBE, double Olympic gold medallist, veteran of four America’s Cup challenges and CEO, of Artemis Technologies, said: “This joint venture with Tuco Marine Group will introduce our unique foiling solutions to the work boat market which could now benefit from zero emissions and fuel savings of up to 90%.

“Last year, when we announced our plans to create a new advanced manufacturing facility in Belfast, we laid out our commitment to developing technology that will decarbonise maritime and plans for the development of an autonomous sailing vessel.

“Belfast’s rich maritime history provides the perfect setting to play a role in the development of such technology and we’re incredibly excited as to what this project will mean for our future in Northern Ireland.”