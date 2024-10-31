The Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) is delighted to announce the appointment of Vicky Green as its new President, succeeding Eddie McKeever. Vicky brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for the hospitality industry to her new role, having built an impressive career in the sector.

Originally from Hampshire, England, Vicky grew up in a family with strong ties to the hotel trade, which sparked her early interest in hospitality. Her career began in the pub sector, but the allure of hotels proved irresistible. After relocating to Belfast in 2001, Vicky returned to what she describes as her "natural calling" in the hotel industry.

Since 2003, Vicky has been an integral part of Andras House, a leading hospitality group in Northern Ireland. She has risen through the ranks to her current position as associate director of Business Development, overseeing the business development portfolio for the group’s 11 properties.

This includes over 1,000 bedrooms across several international hotel brands. Andras House is currently undertaking a significant expansion programme, including the future openings of Adagio Aparthotel and Yotel in Belfast, and the much-anticipated Marcus Hotel in Portrush, set to open in early 2025.

Vicky's appointment marks a significant milestone for the NIHF as she brings her strategic vision and commitment to fostering growth within Northern Ireland's hotel industry.

Vicky Green said: "I am incredibly honoured to take on the role of president of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation. Hospitality here is more than just a business. It’s a community of people with a shared commitment to showcasing Northern Ireland as a destination. I look forward to working with my colleagues across the sector to drive innovation and ensure that we continue to thrive in the face of new challenges and opportunities. It's an exciting time for us all and I’m eager to be part of this ongoing growth and success.”