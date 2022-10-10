Victoria Square in the heart of Belfast has announced the signing of global activewear and lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty for its Northern Ireland debut

Victoria Square, the leading retail and leisure destination positioned in the heart of Belfast, has announced the signing of global activewear and lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty for its Northern Ireland debut.

Sweaty Betty will occupy a 2,056 sq ft unit on the lower ground level of Victoria Square by the central atrium and feature Sweaty Betty’s extensive range, including leggings, outerwear, underwear, and accessories.

The new store is set to open in late October.

Caroline Scott, Sweaty Betty’s SVP of Global Retail at Sweaty Betty, said: “As we continue to grow on an international level, it’s exciting to open our debut store within Northern Ireland, a key location for the business. Belfast provides us with a brand-new audience to encourage and empower women through fitness and beyond, and we are looking forward to working with the team at Victoria Square on making this location a real success story for Belfast and the Northern Ireland community.”

Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real, added: “Internationally renowned, Sweaty Betty provides another fantastic activewear and lifestyle option for women within Victoria Square as we look to expand this area of our retail mix. We continue to be the destination of choice when it comes to delivering brand debuts in Northern Ireland. It highlights the vast opportunity within the city of Belfast as well as our ability to attract global names within retail.”

This signing follows another standalone debut for Gilly Hicks which is set to join Victoria Square in October.

Lambert Smith Hampton and Savills are joint agents for Victoria Square.

