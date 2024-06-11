Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

No-fly cruise line launches second season of sailings from Belfast Harbour on June 12

After a successful inaugural season in 2023, Ambassador Cruise Line is set to return to Northern Ireland tomorrow (Wednesday) for a second season of sailings from Belfast Harbour.

Specialising in no-fly itineraries and offering authentic experiences, affordable quality and the warmest welcome at sea on adult-only sailings, Ambassador has six cruises departing from Belfast in the coming cruise season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having welcomed more than 3,500 guests from the region onboard last year, it is anticipated that many thousands more will enjoy the convenience of an amazing cruise holiday departing from a port that’s close to home in 2024.

After a successful inaugural season in 2023, Ambassador Cruise Line is set to return to Northern Ireland tomorrow (Wednesday) for a second season of sailings from Belfast Harbour

Furthermore, those booking a sailing from Belfast before 10 July will benefit from Ambassador’s Buy One Get One Half Price offer for bookings made before 10 July – see below for further details of the cruise line’s summer sales campaign.

Ambition, Ambassador’s second lady of the sea, will sail from Belfast on Wednesday, June 12 on the 12-night British Isles Discovery itinerary and welcome guests onboard through August 2 2024. Itineraries have been curated to offer guests a wide choice of unique adult-only cruise experiences that cater for all types of travellers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 1996, Belfast Harbour has welcomed more than 1,300 cruise ships carrying almost 2.5million international passengers and crew. With more than 140 cruise calls expected in Belfast in 2024, the visiting passengers and crew are expected to generate around £25m of local tourism spend. Indeed, on a UK wide basis, the industry contributes £1 billion annually to GDP.

Gary Hall, commercial executive, Belfast Harbour, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Cruise Lines back for another season of ‘no-fly’ cruises from Belfast providing choice for the people of the region as well as supporting our sustainability goals.

"Bringing a cruise line to Belfast which allows embarkations without the added cost and inconvenience of having to fly to meet a ship makes things much simpler and also provides a ‘greener’ option for local people.”

Christian Verhounig, CEO of Ambassador, explained: “I’d like to thank our partners at Belfast Harbour for welcoming us back for a second season of sailings from Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the short time Ambassador has been in operation, we have firmly established our no-fly cruise brand, offering our guests authentic experiences and affordable quality. After a successful inaugural season, we’re very much looking forward to welcoming guests from Northern Ireland onboard our second lady of the sea, Ambition, this summer.

“Operating a second season from Belfast is evidence of the strength of the Ambassador brand. Demand for sailings from Northern Ireland has been very strong, indicating that holidaymakers see a holiday as a necessity, not a luxury, and are eager to get away. Given the current economic climate, our no-fly offering is proving very popular with new-to-cruise customers and seasoned cruisers alike, courtesy of our inflation-defying prices.

“Our no-fly holiday options on our small to mid-size ships have proved a real hit, with guests telling us that they love boarding Ambition with a minimum of hassle – and that’s without mentioning how they can avoid airport queues, flight cancellations, baggage limits or exchange rate fluctuations when sailing from Belfast Harbour, where the currency onboard is in pound sterling.