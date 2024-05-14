Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Copeland aims to significantly increase production capacity at its Cookstown plant to meet increasing European demand for sustainable low-carbon heat pumps to address climate change.

The investment at Ballyreagh Industrial Estate includes a 3,500 square metre building expansion including new production lines which will significantly increase overall plant production, doubling capacity and increasing flexibility to meet future demand.

Celebrating news of the expansion, Copeland will host a special event today (Tuesday) which will be attended by Ross Shuster, Copeland chief executive officer and Sandro Matic, president of Copeland Europe.

Highlighting the importance of the Northern Ireland investment, Ross Shuster, said: "Cookstown plays a critical role in helping Copeland develop sustainable solutions that contribute to environmental protection, and this significant expansion will help meet Europe's growing demand for heat pumps, which is crucial for helping customers and the world meet decarbonization goals.

"This investment is an extremely important part of our manufacturing footprint and will help to secure a regional and resilient supply chain for our European customers.”

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the Cookstown facility, which has experienced continuous and qualified growth since launching in 1997, including producing more than five million compressors to date and developing several key innovations, including Copeland's first transcritical CO2, low-sound and hydrocarbon R290 compressors.

The Cookstown expansion will drive a new level of excellence for Copeland's customers, helping meet demand for sustainable heating solutions, allowing the company to remain competitive with a focus on world-class quality and operational efficiencies while driving innovation.

Mr Shuster added: “Copeland, a global provider of sustainable climate solutions, combines category-leading brands in compression, controls, software and monitoring for heating, cooling and refrigeration.

“With best-in-class engineering and design and the broadest portfolio of modulated solutions, we’re not just setting the standard for compressor leadership; we’re pioneering its evolution.

“Combining our technology with our smart energy management solutions, we can regulate, track and optimize conditions to help protect temperature-sensitive goods over land and sea, while delivering comfort in any space.

"Through energy-efficient products, regulation-ready solutions and expertise, we’re revolutionising the next generation of climate technology for the better.”