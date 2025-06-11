Video: Fire crews search Portrush hotel with thermal cameras and gas monitors following smoke alert

By Claire Cartmill
Published 11th Jun 2025, 12:32 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 13:34 BST

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 7.05pm that smoke was coming from the Atlantic Hotel on Main Street

Fire crews from across the Causeway Coast and Glens responded swiftly to reports of smoke at the Atlantic Hotel in Portrush on Tuesday evening.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) received a call at 7.05pm reporting smoke on the ground floor of the hotel, located on Main Street. In response, seven fire appliances were dispatched to the scene.

Crews attending included one appliance from Portrush Fire Station, one from Portstewart, two from Coleraine, one from Ballymoney, and both an appliance and a Command Support Unit from Kilrea.

A NIFRS spokesperson confirmed: “Firefighters were called to reports of smoke at a commercial premises on Main Street, Portrush. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus searched the premises using a thermal image camera and gas monitors to ensure the property was safe. The incident was dealt with by 8.52pm.”

Thankfully no fire was ultimately discovered and an investigation into the source of the smoke is expected to follow.

The incident was captured by Pigeons of Scranton, a local photography and videography firm in Portrush.

