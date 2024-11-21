Video: New £1 million McDonald's drive-thru restaurant opens on schedule at Magherafelt

By Stanley Campbell
Published 21st Nov 2024, 12:31 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 18:59 GMT
The new £1 million McDonald's drive-thru restaurant has been doing brisk business since opening on the outskirts of Magherafelt on Wednesday.

Work on the development started in mid-April of this year at the Ardpatrick Retail Park, off Castledawson Road.

It is expected to create upwards of 50 jobs in the local community.

The new McDonald's in Magherafelt which opened on Wednesday.The new McDonald's in Magherafelt which opened on Wednesday.
The new McDonald's in Magherafelt which opened on Wednesday.

The fast food company announced plans earlier this year to open more than 200 restaurants across the UK and Ireland over the next four years in a £1bn expansion drive.

The Magherafelt development was originally scheduled to open at the “end of the summer”, but this was later changed to the “end of the year.”

It is anticipated the new drive-thru will attract hundreds more visitors to this area of Magherafelt.

