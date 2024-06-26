The team at Dougies Goodies in Ballymena have been living up to their motto – Do Good – delivering some of their iconic cakes as part of a secret mission!

Over the last few days the award-winning bakery business has delivered a number of their famous Victoria sponge custom cakes to local schools to say ‘thank you’ to the teachers, classroom assistants and all staff members for their hard-work as another year ends.

So far over 20 cakes have been dropped off at local schools including Camphill Primary School, Harryville Primary School, Ballymena Primary School, St Brigid’s Primary School, Braidside Integrated Primary School, Kirkinriola Primary School, Hazelbank Primary School, Broughshane Primary School, Ballykeel Primary School, Dunclug Primary School, St Comcilles Primary School, Carniny primary School, The Diamond Primary School, Portglenone Primary School, Fourtowns Primary School, Gracehill Primary School, Kells and Connor Primary School, Castle Tower School, Buick Memorial Primary School, Moorfields Primary School, Carnaghts Primary School and Clough Primary school.

Renowned for giving back to the local community, Dougies Goodies Bakery was founded in 1983 with their goodies now being stocked in over 25 stores across the country.

The popular Ballymena bakery posted on social media: “At Dougies Goodies, our motto is 'do good' and for us, a huge part of that means giving back to the amazing people in our community.

“That's why we decided to set off on a secret mission to surprise many of our local schools in the Ballymena area with a cake to thank them for the incredible work the staff have done throughout the year!

“Many of the Dougies Goodies team are parents themselves, and we appreciate more than anyone the impact teachers, classroom assistants and all staff members in schools have on our kids' lives.

"Special thanks also goes to Leah, Andy, Ross and Nicky who were part of delivering the goodies and our amazing team of bakers who made the tasty cakes.”

1 . Dougies Goodies Leah Blair with Nicky Warwick from Dougies Goodies delivering one of the cakes to staff at Clough Primary SchoolPhoto: u Photo Sales

2 . Dougies Goodies Ross Evans, marketing lead, Dougies Goodies with pupils and staff from Buick Memorial Primary School Buick in Cullybackey who got a surprise cake from Dougies Goodies in BallymenaPhoto: u Photo Sales

3 . Dougies Goodies Dougies Goodies in Ballymena have delivered a number of free sponge cakes to local schools to say ‘thank you’ to the teachers, classroom assistants and all staff members for their hard-work as another year endsPhoto: u Photo Sales