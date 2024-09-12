This milestone marks the practical completion of a new 55,860 square feet, two-storey extension built on to the hospital, delivered by Graham through the ProCure22 framework

Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has helped to completed the new £40million hospital building in England.

West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven, part of North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust (NCIC), is set to open its doors following the redevelopment.

This milestone marks the practical completion of a new 55,860 square feet, two-storey extension built on to the hospital, delivered by the Hillsborough firm through the ProCure22 framework.

The state-of-the-art facility incorporates up to 70% modern methods of construction, demonstrating a successful integration of innovative building techniques into healthcare infrastructure.

Peter Reavey, regional director at Graham, said: “We’re proud to have been part of this transformative project. The new facilities at West Cumberland Hospital will greatly improve the provision of healthcare services locally. Using modern methods of construction, we’ve delivered a building that not only meets but exceeds current healthcare standards.”

The building features specialised wards and units that cater to a diverse range of healthcare needs, including:

Specialist Palliative Care Unit and Stepdown Community Ward (Loweswater Suite and Copeland Unit): Located on the ground floor, this unit offers private rooms and access to a tranquil courtyard, providing a calming environment for patients and their families.

Children and Young People’s Ward: These wards feature upgraded rooms with en-suite facilities, creating a welcoming and safe environment for children and Young People.

Care of the Elderly Ward: Designed with dementia-friendly features, this ward includes six four-bedded bays, eight en-suite side rooms, and communal spaces to promote social interaction.

Stroke Rehabilitation Unit: Situated on the ground floor, this unit provides an outdoor rehabilitation area, private family room, and a mix of single rooms and bays to accommodate varying patient needs.

The building integrates advanced medical facilities with patient-centric design to enhance both the quality of care and the overall patient experience. It includes private therapeutic outdoor courtyards and dedicated family spaces for private meetings and consultations.

Chief Executive, Lyn Simpson for NCIC, said: “I’m really proud of everyone who has brought this project to life over the last four years, none more so than our own staff who have been integral in getting the right design approved and over the line for their patients.

"This will make a huge difference to our patient experience. We hope our patients and visitors and the rest of Team NCIC will agree this is has been a great project and certainly worth all the hard work. Well done to everyone involved!”

West Cumberland Hospital’s new extension is expected to be fully operational by the end of September, with all services moved in and ready to serve the community.