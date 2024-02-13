Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Love is definitely in the air for a Coleraine florist after securing a shipment of one of the largest roses in the world.

Jil Peterson, owner of Stables Flower Co on Kingsgate Street in the town, received her first-ever batch of the whopping Love You Long Time this year and already the huge flowers are causing quite a stir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Called ‘Explorer’, the roses are a staggering 100cm to 120cm tall with a huge red flowerhead over 7cm in size.

Jil, who has been a florist for 32 years, explained: “I have never seen them before and decided this Valentine’s Day I was going to order 25 to sell in the shop.

"They are from Ecuador in South America and are ethically and sustainably sourced and only grown at this time of year for Valentine’s Day.

"They are extremely difficult to get hold of and I had to let my Dutch supplier know eight weeks in advance to ensure the shipment came in time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When they arrived at the weekend I just couldn’t believe it, they are even more beautiful than I imagined and have a fabulous deep velvet red flower which is amazing in size and colour.

Jil Peterson, owner of Stables Flower Co on Kingsgate Street in Coleraine, received her first-ever batch of the whopping Love You Long Time Rose and already the huge flowers are causing quite a stir

"They really are a statement of love.”

Priced £19.50 each, the giant rose has already become popular with six already sold in two days.

The Coleraine florist, who has made creations for Hollywood royalty, from Princess Diana to Richard Gere, is one of only two members in Northern Ireland of the Good Florist Guide, the gold standard for retail florist in the UK and Ireland.

She added: "I don’t think anyone else has them in Northern Ireland and whenever people see them they simply can’t believe their eyes.

Jil Peterson, owner of Stables Flower Co on Kingsgate Street in the town, received her first-ever batch of the whopping Love You Long Time this year and already the huge flowers are causing quite a stir

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They really are up to my waist and the flowerhead is the size of a small hand when it opens.

“We are always busy at this time of year and have the usual requests for a dozen classic red roses or love you rose plants but this year people, especially men, seem to want something a bit different and unique.

"I have already sold six of the giant roses with one man buying three, almost £60 for three roses and he was delighted.