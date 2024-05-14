Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spanning two floors, The Whitefort in Belfast includes various bars, restaurants, sun terrace and stage area for live entertainment as well as 11 pool tables, dart boards and a media wall for live sports

One of Northern Ireland’s leading publicans has completed a major renovation of The Whitefort in west Belfast and created 50 new jobs.

Jim Conlon has played a key role in the evolution of Belfast’s hospitality industry and operates some of the city’s most popular venues including Henrys, The Jailhouse and Whites. And now, he has announced the completion of the first phase of a multi-million pound refurbishment programme of the first bar in his extensive portfolio which he opened a decade ago.

The Whitefort has been completely transformed with the £1.5m investment spanning over two floors. The refreshed interior design was developed by hospitality design specialists O’Donnell O’Neill who have helped to reinvent the spaces to present an entirely new customer experience.

The ground floor has been opened up and now includes an extensive island bar, cocktail bar, restaurant booth seating and staging area for live entertainment. Whilst the second floor is now a contemporary sports bar with 11 pool tables, three interactive dart boards, a media wall for live sports, a premier area for private events accommodating from 10 – 200 people and further staging area. Outside boasts a new sun terrace for al fresco dining.

An exciting new food menu using the best of local ingredients has been created by head chef, David Donnelly. A new pouring partnership has been agreed with Molson Coors expanding the drinks offering to include Coors light, Madri, Carling, Rebel Red, Well Hazy, Punk IPA and Rekorderlig Cider.

Jim Conlon, owner of The Whitefort said: “The completion of this major renovation programme represents a new era for The Whitefort. I’ve leaned on my experience and expertise of creating some of Belfast’s most popular venues and brought it to the West of the city.

One of Northern Ireland’s leading publicans, Jim Conlon, has announced the completion of a major renovation of The Whitefort in West Belfast following a £1.5m investment and the creation of 50 new jobs

"The completion of the first phase of our multi-million pound planned investment demonstrates our long-term and continued commitment to the local community.