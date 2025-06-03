View: Is it the end of the beginning for Northern Ireland?

Alan Lowry, FSB`s NI policy chair

​The much-vaunted ‘re-set’ Summit on 19 May between Sir Keir Starmer and Ursula Von Der Leyen was ushered in with great expectations of a relationship transformed; problems solved; a new spirit of partnership; a beacon of stability in a suddenly uncertain world.

In reality, however, its output was more reflective of Winston Churchill’s Mansion House speech of 1942, when he declared:

"This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning."

And so it is, too, with the operation of the Windsor Framework. We were teased with the assertion that a ‘sanitary/phytosanitary’ (SPS) deal is in sight, albeit perhaps still some way off.

Such an agreement could mean that the vast majority of animal and plant products might be moved without certificates or controls – ending much of the difficulty that the current regime imposes.

Not soon enough, though, for the EU to be magnanimous and offer a suspension of the looming requirement for what is known as ‘Phase Three Labelling’ that has potential to create chaos in the grocery sector and is due to come into force on the 1st of next month.

Apparently, when the lawyers have finished their work, people and pets will be able to travel more easily from the UK to the EU, with e-Gates for humans and ‘pet passports’ for cats and dogs – eliminating the need for animal health certificates for every trip.

There are promising noises on business mobility, which should be useful to exporters, and negotiations on mutual recognition of professional qualifications would be a step forward.

In reality, the Trade and Co-operation Agreement already allows for this to some extent, but politics got in the way of progress.

Other parts of the arrangement suggest ‘landing zones’ for agreement on a range of policy areas such as emissions trading and steel tariffs. All of this is welcome in principle, but how and when it will translate through the Windsor Framework remains unclear.

To illustrate the point, Westminster’s Northern Ireland Affairs Committee are exploring the reality of the Windsor Framework, its operation, and its implications for business and society.

Indeed, the Committee see it as an issue of such import that they journeyed from London to Lisburn to meet with FSB at the Balmoral Show to receive a confidential briefing on a UK-wide survey that FSB recently undertook to understand how the Windsor Framework is affecting business right across the UK – not just in Northern Ireland. This was a valuable engagement in which the realities and perceptions of operating under the Windsor Framework were considered and evaluated for the first time on a UK-wide basis.

So, there is a tempting proposition – a new relationship between the EU and the UK which will percolate down to give a much less fractious bureaucracy between GB and Northern Ireland, with closer cooperation and understanding between London and Brussels. But, it may be a case of ‘jam tomorrow’ as major trade-winds buffet the process and the U.S. pursues a course of dramatically changing trading relations around the world. However the relationship between the EU and the UK evolves, Northern Ireland will still be at risk of differential treatment because of the existence of the Windsor Framework. The UK Government will scramble to ensure that the UK Internal Market operates effectively despite this overlapping legal requirement to meet international commitments under the Framework.