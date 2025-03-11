Alan Lowry, FSB`s NI policy chair

​Today, I am in Washington DC, alongside FSB's UK Policy and Advocacy Chair, Tina McKenzie, hosting the annual FSB business roundtable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year's high-level event brings together business leaders, policymakers, and academics to gain insights from a top Washington insider on navigating the new US administration under President Trump. It marks the first major business engagement of the week, and we are determined to build on our existing relationships to drive stronger trade links between the UK and the United States.

As a non-partisan business organisation, FSB represents small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the United Kingdom. Our engagement in Washington is longstanding, spanning both Republican and Democratic administrations, and we remain committed to fostering strong relationships, regardless of political shifts. We gained valuable experience working with the last Trump administration and are well-prepared to engage effectively with his new team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We will also be representing FSB at the White House for the President’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration, an invitation that is testament to the importance of Northern Ireland’s role in strengthening ties between the United States and these islands.

With a new administration in place, it is essential that business leaders act swiftly to establish relationships with key decision-makers who will determine trade and economic policy for the next four years. The Trump administration is already making rapid policy changes, and we must engage proactively to ensure Northern Ireland’s interests remain at the forefront.

We have established connections across both major US political parties and understand the importance of influencing those who shape policy. Over the next four days, we have many meetings scheduled, covering a range of key issues that will impact businesses in Northern Ireland. It will be a demanding but highly productive visit, ensuring that Northern Ireland’s voice is heard at the highest levels of US government and business.

One of the most promising developments is the potential for a US-UK trade deal. This is a major opportunity, and Northern Ireland is uniquely positioned to benefit. As the only part of these islands with dual market access to both the UK Internal Market and the EU Single Market, we offer a crucial gateway for trade between the United States, the UK, and the rest of Europe. This gives Northern Ireland a competitive edge, but it is up to us to capitalise on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We must engage with US decision makers, demonstrate Northern Ireland’s strategic advantages, and make a compelling case for why our businesses should be at the heart of future trade deals.

To attract investment, we must showcase what makes Northern Ireland an outstanding place to do business. We have a highly skilled, well-educated workforce. We want to build awareness of our high productivity and low-cost business environment as these factors will help make Northern Ireland an attractive destination for global investors, and we must ensure that potential partners recognise this.

We want Northern Ireland to be known worldwide as a hub for innovation, trade, and investment. That is the message we are bringing to Washington and beyond. We are here to promote Northern Ireland`s strengths, forge new partnerships, and turn potential into reality.

But ambition alone is not enough—we must deliver. The Northern Ireland Executive has now been in place for over a year, creating stability and opening up new opportunities for economic growth. The time for action is now. More investment means more growth, more jobs, and a stronger future for businesses across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad