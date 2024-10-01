Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A luxury cruise ship spent yesterday anchored in Belfast Lough the day after it had apparently set off from the city on its round-the-world journey.

The Villa Vie Odyssey had already spent an unscheduled four months in Belfast undergoing repairs.

Last night Mike Petterson, the chief executive of owners Villa Vie Residences, said the liner would finally leave Belfast today.

He said yesterday’s delay had been due to some uncompleted administrative paperwork.

People on the strand close to Bangor Marina watch on as the Villa Vie Odyssey cruise ship is anchored off the coast on Bangor, Northern Ireland. The luxury cruise ship became marooned in Belfast for four months due to unexpected repair works. Picture date: Tuesday October 01, 2024. PA Photo. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The liner has captured headlines around the world as it was due to launch in Belfast in May, in what was thought to be the first perpetual world cruise, visiting 147 countries in 3.5 years.

It finally launched to great media interest late on Monday night, but it was anchored in Belfast Lough all day yesterday.

Mr Petterson told the News Letter at 8pm yesterday that they were awaiting a technical explanation from a Finnish marine technology company for a tiny unexpected bend in the ship’s structure – about the thickness of a human hair – that has been there since it was launched 30 years ago.

He said it was possible the ship might dock in Belfast briefly before heading to France today.

“We’re enjoying a day at sea, and the residents are quite pleased,” he told the News Letter.

“We are waiting on a technical explanation by Wartsila on a 0.009mm deflection deviation that has been there since the ship launched 30 years ago. It’s nothing new, the ship is ready just waiting for a technical explanation.

“We are likely to carry on to Brest France tomorrow, might stop back in to Belfast for a top up but not sure if it’s required.”

Last night at 8.30 the ship remained just north of Bangor in Belfast Lough, almost mid-way between Whitehead and Bangor, according to satellite tracking.

Passenger Victor Torres told the News Letter last night: “We are out in the harbour pending final paperwork for us to depart.

“Everyone here is excited and enjoying themselves. We are all thankful that we are on the ship. The food is amazing.”

The residents of the Villa Vie Odyssey waved goodbye to the Northern Ireland city they had become so familiar with on Monday night, bringing souvenirs and memories with them.

One man, who carried a self-assembled model of the Titanic on board on Monday, said he enjoyed Belfast but was ready for the rest of the cruise.

Another woman from Georgia said she had always wanted to see the world, but thanked Belfast for hosting them, calling it “a wonderful place”.

One pair of would-be voyagers became engaged while waiting for the cruise to begin. Gian Perroni, from Vancouver in Canada, and Angie Harsanyi, from Colorado in the US, got to know each other as they walked to and back from the ship in the past few months. After a proposal under a supermoon, they said they have found their soulmates.

The luxury cruise offers rentals from 35 to 120 days, or villas can be purchased ranging from £90,000 to £260,000.