Visit Belfast Celebrates Remarkable Success at National and Local Award Ceremonies
As the city’s official destination marketing organisation, Visit Belfast supports over 500 tourism and hospitality partners, playing a vital role in enhancing the city's profile on both national and international stages. Through innovative marketing strategies and collaborative partnerships, Visit Belfast aims to drive visitor engagement, boost the local economy, and showcase the rich cultural heritage, vibrant attractions, and unique experiences that Belfast has to offer.
At the NI Social Media Awards held on 18 October, Visit Belfast’s Digital Marketing Team took home four prestigious accolades, including:
- Best Use of TikTok
- Best Campaign
- In-House Team of the Year
- Judges’ Choice for Overall Social Media Excellence
These awards reflect the team's innovative approaches and strategic execution, which have consistently delivered outstanding results across platforms. The judges praised Visit Belfast for its "consistently excellent" social media presence, highlighting that the organisation’s content is effectively tied to measurable outcomes, achieving its marketing goals with remarkable success.
In addition to the team’s accolades, Mairead Graham was recognised as the runner-up for Digital Marketer of the Year, with judges commending her for her "smart strategy and strong execution" in driving impactful digital campaigns. The organisation also secured the runner-up position for Best Use of Social in Tourism and Hospitality.
The achievements are further supported by recent wins at the SimpleView Europe EMEs earlier this month, where Visit Belfast was awarded Best Influencer and Content Strategy, as well as team member Deyna Wilson securing Digital Marketer of the Year.
Gerry Lennon, CEO of Visit Belfast, said: “Our recent digital successes at the awards highlight the incredible talent and dedication of our MarComms team. We are committed to showcasing Belfast as a must-visit destination, and these recognitions reinforce our belief in the power of collaboration and creativity within the tourism sector. Together with our partners, we are excited to continue elevating the city’s profile and welcoming visitors from all over the world.”
Gavin McKenna, Head of Marketing, Digital, and Communications at Visit Belfast said:“These awards are a testament to the hard work and creativity of the entire team. Our goal has always been to engage and inspire our audience, and these recognitions affirm that we are on the right path. Winning these awards is a fantastic achievement reflecting our commitment to delivering engaging and impactful campaigns that resonate with our audiences. We're passionate about promoting Belfast’s unique offerings, and we will continue to leverage best-in-class innovative digital strategies to connect with visitors and enhance their experience in our beautiful city.”