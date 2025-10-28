Visit Belfast Celebrates Remarkable Success at National and Local Award Ceremonies

Visit Belfast is proud to announce an impressive series of award wins at both the NI Social Media Awards and the SimpleView EMEA Awards, underscoring its commitment to excellence in digital marketing and social media engagement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the city’s official destination marketing organisation, Visit Belfast supports over 500 tourism and hospitality partners, playing a vital role in enhancing the city's profile on both national and international stages. Through innovative marketing strategies and collaborative partnerships, Visit Belfast aims to drive visitor engagement, boost the local economy, and showcase the rich cultural heritage, vibrant attractions, and unique experiences that Belfast has to offer.

At the NI Social Media Awards held on 18 October, Visit Belfast’s Digital Marketing Team took home four prestigious accolades, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best Use of TikTok

Best Campaign

In-House Team of the Year

Judges’ Choice for Overall Social Media Excellence

Anne McMullan, Senior Director Marketing & Communications, Sian McQuillan, Social Media Executive Gavin McKenna, Head of Marketing, Digital and Communications & Mairead Graham, Senior Social Media Executive

These awards reflect the team's innovative approaches and strategic execution, which have consistently delivered outstanding results across platforms. The judges praised Visit Belfast for its "consistently excellent" social media presence, highlighting that the organisation’s content is effectively tied to measurable outcomes, achieving its marketing goals with remarkable success.

In addition to the team’s accolades, Mairead Graham was recognised as the runner-up for Digital Marketer of the Year, with judges commending her for her "smart strategy and strong execution" in driving impactful digital campaigns. The organisation also secured the runner-up position for Best Use of Social in Tourism and Hospitality.

The achievements are further supported by recent wins at the SimpleView Europe EMEs earlier this month, where Visit Belfast was awarded Best Influencer and Content Strategy, as well as team member Deyna Wilson securing Digital Marketer of the Year.

Gerry Lennon, CEO of Visit Belfast, said: “Our recent digital successes at the awards highlight the incredible talent and dedication of our MarComms team. We are committed to showcasing Belfast as a must-visit destination, and these recognitions reinforce our belief in the power of collaboration and creativity within the tourism sector. Together with our partners, we are excited to continue elevating the city’s profile and welcoming visitors from all over the world.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad