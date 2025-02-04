Visit Belfast has officially unveiled its new food and drink brand position, designed to enhance the city’s vibrant gastronomic tourism offering to appeal to more visitors.

The launch event, held at the award-winning Waterman restaurant in Belfast, brought together over 50 representatives from the local food and drink industry to demonstrate how the new brand and strategy will showcase Belfast’s rich and diverse food scene, from restaurants and food markets to distillery tours and exciting tasting experiences.

The new brand positioning will support Visit Belfast in its mission to drive tourism spend which is a key theme in Visit Belfast’s New Horizon Strategy 2024-2027.

The strategy aims to differentiate Belfast as a premier culinary destination, leveraging the city’s unique flavours and gastronomic offerings – including two Michelin-starred restaurants, numerous Bib Gourmand awards, and a wealth of independent eateries - as an essential part of the Belfast visitor experience, an important part of Brand Belfast and a vital ingredient to attracting and retaining visitors to Belfast to enjoy more, explore more and stay longer.

Welcoming the initiative, councillor Micky Murray, Lord Mayor of Belfast, said: "Food and drink experiences are a vital ingredient in attracting visitors to our city - for business events, leisure experiences and events and festivals.

"On average, food and drink accounts for approximately 35% of total visitor expenditure and supports over 19,000 jobs in the tourism sector. Visitors who are motivated by food tend to stay longer and spend more, enriching both our economy and our community.

“By celebrating the richness of our local produce, we are enhancing our gastronomic identity and positioning Belfast as a premier destination for food and drink throughout the UK and Ireland.”

Anne McMullan, senior director, Marketing and Communications at Visit Belfast, added: "Our new Belfast Food and Drink branding proposition aligns with Belfast City Council’s ‘Make Yourself at Home’ strategy, which emphasises the vital role of food and drink in driving visitor spend.

"A key theme in Visit Belfast’s New Horizon Strategy 2024-2027 is showcasing our uniquely local culinary scene— including restaurants, food markets, distilleries, and tasting experiences — that set Belfast apart as a food destination.

“Our culinary offerings are central to Brand Belfast, and I look forward to seeing this new positioning rolled out across our marketing activity, reflecting our vibrant culture, heritage, and the expertise of our home-grown talent including some incredibly skilled producers, chefs, and distillers.”

The strategy's launch marks an exciting new chapter in Belfast’s tourism, elevating the city’s reputation as a culinary destination that offers diverse and exceptional food experiences. As the new branding begins to roll out across Visit Belfast’s marketing campaigns, the ambition will be to share the true flavours of Belfast with visitors from around the world.

