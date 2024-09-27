Visitors to Game of Thrones Studio Tour up by over 30% following restructure and further £5million investment
The award-winning Game of Thrones Studio Tour attraction in Banbridge has revealed that visitor numbers have increased by 35% in 2024 following a year-on-year increase of over 30% in 2023.
The strong growth follows a restructuring of the business and its management team and a further £5million investment by US private investor Stephens GOT LLC.
Developed in partnership with producers HBO and Warner Bros Discovery as the world’s only official Game of Thrones Studio Tour, the attraction opened in 2022 in a former linen mill factory which hosted filming of seven seasons of the show.
The attraction has received endorsements from Game of Thrones author George RR Martin and series showrunner DB Weiss, who have visited Banbridge in recent months.
In response to the Mill Studios accounts, Andrew Webb, chair of the board of Game of Thrones Studio Tour, said: “While initial visitor numbers were below original expectations, we are now on a pathway to attracting 400,000 visitors per year. Given the value of tourism to the wider economy, we’re particularly pleased that Game of Thrones Studio Tour grew visitor numbers by 30% in 2023, with a further 35% rise so far this year.
“Reviews continue to indicate that visitors from around the globe view the Game of Thrones Studio Tour as a world-class attraction and with a refreshed team and marketing plan in place, we remain ambitious for the future.
“The owners and investors in Game of Thrones Studio Tour are committed to its future as an iconic tourist attraction for both Northern Ireland and the wider island.
“There is confidence in its broad appeal as a showcase for the wide-ranging skills that are at the fore of NI’s screen industry and as a celebration of the most successful TV show of all time.”
The business recorded an operating loss of £7m in 2023. A revision of the historic valuation of its assets to more accurately reflect visitor numbers brought the overall book loss to £17m.
According to the company’s accounts for the year ending September 30 2023, the majority of the asset revaluation and financial performance relate to legacy construction overspends and early mandatory stakeholder costs.
The value of the assets held by the business has resulted in a new book value of £20m for Game of Thrones Studio Tour to reflect a revised annual visitor target of 400,000.
A spokesperson for Stephens GoT LLC, explained: “We know that the Game of Thrones Studio Tour has a unique offering which has
generated huge excitement and interest among fans around the world, and with those who enjoy learning about how high-quality film and television content is created.
“The growing numbers of visitors and positive reviews is highly encouraging, and we remain committed to ensuring that this internationally acclaimed attraction reaches its true potential as an integral part of Northern Ireland and Ireland’s tourism offering.”
Visitors to the Studio Tour can enjoy exploring sets such as the Iron Throne Room and screen-used props and learn about the behind-the-scenes creativity which made the HBO series the most successful in television history.
