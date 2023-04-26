The Vodafone store in Donegall Place, Belfast has celebrated its official re-opening, welcoming customers through the doors to enjoy the new layout following weeks of refurbishment work.

The redesign is the latest in a series of recent investments Vodafone has made in Northern Ireland.

In the last 18 months Vodafone has opened four new stores in the region, creating 30 new jobs and significantly enhancing its home broadband footprint, with the vast majority of the population now able to access Vodafone Home Broadband. By combining mobile and Home broadband accounts Vodafone customers can unlock further loyalty savings through the Vodafone together scheme.

The new store design took shape following consultation with both staff and customers, to ensure the changes genuinely helped meet the requirements of the local community, something that will be replicated in each town in Northern Ireland as the pilot scheme continues its rollout.

Officially opened by Mark McKenzie, UK retail lead at Vodafone, the store boasts a brand-new demonstration area, where customers can experience a range of products in an ‘at-home’ set-up ahead of purchase. There are also pods placed throughout the store reflecting the eco-systems of various device brands including Apple and Samsung.

In addition to ensuring the store is set-up in a way that fully supports customers, sustainability was front of mind, with the store trialling various new eco materials at point of sale.

During the relaunch, customers will be able to get their hands on some one-off deals on their favourite brands.

Mark McKenzie, UK retail lead at Vodafone UK, said: “Giving our customers the best possible experience when they visit our stores is at the heart of this refurbishment. We want to be more than just a store; we want to be a hub for the local community where they can come for all their tech needs and advice.

“One piece of feedback we heard consistently from our customers is that they like to stick to the same brand when they are looking to expand the products that link to their smartphone. This learning is at the heart of the renovations roll-out, bringing together all the products from some of our most popular brands into one zone of the store, so customers can fully see and enjoy the connected-living experience those brands offer.”

Store manager Lindsey Francey, added: “We know how much our local community values the chance to secure advice from our expert in-store team about their device needs, and this new layout will offer several spaces where this can be seamlessly aided by product demonstrations that bring the various brand eco-systems to life. We’re really excited to be the first store given this refurbishment and we can’t wait to welcome the local community back over the coming weeks.”

The upgrade work is part of Vodafone’s ongoing investment in local high streets and the communities they serve. The business, whose stores are 98% franchised, has enjoyed 30 years of high street success, thanks in huge part to the franchisees whose initiatives have been instrumental in helping the individual stores thrive and grow.

The ambition as the store refurbishment continues to roll out, is for Vodafone to better serve its customers’ needs online, in store or at the door with the business’s hybrid models, webchat and door to door operations.