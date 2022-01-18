Wanted: RNLI are on the lookout for new lifesavers

Recruitment for this season’s team of RNLI beach lifesavers on the Causeway Coast and in county Down has opened, ready for the summer season. As well as rescuing those in difficulty, the RNLI’s beach lifeguards promote safe behaviour so visitors can return home safely.

Lifeguards are needed for beaches at Benone, Downhill, Castlerock, Portstewart, Portrush West, Portrush East, Whiterocks and Ballycastle on the Causeway Coast and at Tyrella, Murlough and Cranfield in county Down.

Successful applicants will receive world-class lifesaving training, enjoy good rates of pay and develop valuable skills for a future career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karl O’Neill, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor said: ‘Lifeguarding is a really unique and rewarding role and if you’re thinking about applying, I would really recommend you go for it. You can gain some invaluable skills and training whilst working on the beach and being part of an incredible team.

“If you enjoy working in a challenging environment, have the ability to work under pressure and you like helping others, it really is a job you will love.”

Conard McCullagh, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor added: ‘The skills our lifeguards gain can be an ideal first step towards many career paths or offer invaluable experience for those studying or training in a similar field.

“Beach lifeguarding can be a great opportunity and a very rewarding role. You could change lives – including your own – all whilst enjoying the beach as your office. As long as you can meet the fitness requirements, pass the interview and you are over school leaving age, there can be a role for you as a lifesaver.

“We have lifeguards who have been working for the RNLI for years, both on the beach and as part of our support teams. It really is a great opportunity.’