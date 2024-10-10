Warning: Emergency road closure in Ballycastle due to structural concerns around former 18th century hotel
An emergency road closure has been put in place in Ballycastle due to structural concerns around former Antrim Arms Hotel.
Due to concerns regarding the structural integrity of the building on Castle Street, Ballycastle, and in the interests of public safety, a section of Fairhill Street will be temporarily closed to traffic and pedestrians as a precautionary measure.
Originally built in 1760, with returns added in the course of the 19th and early 20th centuries, the historic former hotel has been a landmark in the seaside town.
The hotel is a rare example of a mid 18th century inn / hotel, however has fallen into disrepair.
In a statement, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said it was ‘taking steps to secure the area around the Antrim Arms, making partial closure of the adjacent road necessary. In conjunction with the PSNI, an emergency road closure will be implemented on a section of Fairhill Street’.
They urged the public ’to follow the signage and traffic management systems in place. During the closure access to Fairhill Street will be via Kilns Road and Mill Street’.
Council is also liaising closely with the building owner and the Historic Environment Division to assess the building and determine the most appropriate course of action.
However their foremost priority is ‘the safety of residents, businesses, and visitors. Further updates will be provided as new information becomes available. The understanding and cooperation of the public during this time is appreciated’.
For any further enquiries, please contact Council’s Building Control Department here.
