Warrenpoint-based food-to-go manufacturer Deli Lites has become the first sandwich manufacturer in the UK and Ireland to earn the coveted B Corporation (B Corp) certification.

The company was certified following a rigorous assessment by B Lab, the non-profit organisation behind the B Corp movement, who validate that companies have met the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To receive the sought-after certification Deli Lites was required to provide evidence of its socially and environmentally responsible practices which have included switching to 100% renewable energy, using a heat-recovery system, introducing an electric fleet as well as partnering with charity FareShare UK to redistribute any surplus products.

Jackie Reid co-founder and chief strategy officer at Deli Lites, said: “We are proud to be the only sandwich-manufacturer in the UK and Ireland to receive B Corp. For Deli Lites, officially becoming a B Corp certified business provides confirmation that we are meeting the high standards of social and environmental performance that we strive for and encourage throughout the business. It means being part of a wide community of like-minded organisations that prioritise people and positive change alongside profit.”

In the UK there are around 1000 B Corp certified companies including Armagh-based bag company, social enterprise Madlug and clean energy partner UrbanVolt. Other well-known names are Patagonia, Innocent and The Guardian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Fitch, Invest NI executive director business growth, added: “We would like to congratulate Deli Lites on receiving this important recognition. The company continues to innovate, broaden its market reach and invest in its future, and we are pleased to have been able to support it along the way.”

Chief executive officer Brian Reid, added: “While our journey towards B Corporation certification technically started in June 2021, we’ve been building up to this moment since 1998.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the beginning we have embraced doing things differently, whilst on a mission to improve the lives of our people, community and the world we live in. In recent months we have a launched our new Planet Café heat-to-eat range – a product that we plan to export globally based on a concept that combines the importance of being responsible corporate citizens who are transitioning to achieving zero waste to landfill and being 100% carbon neutral.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad