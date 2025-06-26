Watch: former NI captain Aaron Hughes cuts the ribbon to officially open new £8m Lidl store in Cookstown

Former NI soccer captain and Cookstown native Aaron Hughes cut the ribbon to officially open the Co Tyrone town's new £8 million Lidl store.

The new store replaces Lidl's original Cookstown store off Molesworth Street which made history as the retailer's first Northern Ireland location when it opened in 1999.

Many shoppers turned out on Thursday to get a look round the new premises and pick up a bargain or two.

Occupying 2,475 square metres, the new store at Orritor Road represents Lidl’s commitment to the Cookstown area and symbolises the retailer’s growth and expansion since first establishing its presence in Northern Ireland.

Pictured are Chair Cllr Frances Burton (Mid Ulster District Council); Aaron Hughes (Former Northern Ireland Football Captain); Sarah Law (Lidl Cookstown Store Manager); Gordon Cruikshanks (Regional Managing Director, Lidl Northern Ireland). Credit: Supplied

Fifteen new jobs have been added to the existing team, bringing the total team employed at Lidl's Cookstown store to 40.

Regional managing director for Lidl Northern Ireland Gordon Cruikshanks said: "This is a truly special moment for Lidl Northern Ireland as we open our new Cookstown store next to where our very first Northern Ireland store began trading over 25 years ago. Since establishing Lidl in here in 1999, we have grown to become a trusted retailer in communities across the region, and it's fitting that we're investing in this significant new store for the Cookstown community, where our journey began.