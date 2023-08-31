Galgorm Collection has launched a major recruitment drive to support its growth across a range of properties in Northern Ireland.

Powered by the release of an attention-grabbing, inspiring new video, Galgorm Collection - the first hospitality group on the island of Ireland to achieve official Great Place to Work certification across its entire portfolio of award-winning luxury hotels and restaurants, already employs more than 800 people across Northern Ireland.

Promoting a wide range of hospitality roles on offer across all Galgorm Collection properties, which includes the award-winning Galgorm, The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat, The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn, Fratelli Belfast and Parisien, the new campaign invites prospective employees to ‘Treat our Guests’ with a video specifically designed to showcase the opportunities on offer – for those who have recently received their GCSE or A-Level results to those who are looking for a next step on the career ladder.

If you have a passion for food and wish to kickstart your career in a busy kitchen surrounded by experienced and award-winning chefs, an exciting new role as Chef de Partie or a Sous Chef could be on the cards for you. There are also roles available in food and beverage, at the bar or in housekeeping for those keen to apply.

For the ‘people person’ in you, Galgorm Collection also has several front-of-house roles, from receptionists to concierges to reservationists and spa attendants. The opportunities are endless.

Galgorm Collection is dedicated to delivering careers that drive success and acknowledges the unique contribution every person brings to the team and prioritises the development of exciting careers. With a competitive salary, employee perks, including private healthcare after 1 year of service and a commitment to providing opportunities to learn and grow at every level, it reinforces Galgorm’s Great Place to Work accolade.