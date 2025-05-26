A large minke whale washed ashore on a popular north coast beach is drawing crowds of stunned beachgoers.

The young adult, believed to be around 20 to 24 feet long and weighing around seven tonnes, was found lifeless on Portstewart Strand on Sunday evening, prompting an urgent response from authorities.

The National Trust, which manages the beach, confirmed it had reported the incident to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and is now working with marine mammal experts to assess the situation.

"On the evening of 25 May 2025, we became aware of a dead minke whale beached at Portstewart Strand," in a social media post National Trust said. "This has been reported to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and we will be working with a range of agencies and marine mammal experts to determine next steps.”

Dog walkers have also been advised to keep pets on leads, as decaying marine mammals can carry diseases that pose a serious risk to both humans and animals.

The post continued "Until this process is safely complete, we urge the public to continue to follow all signage and keep a safe distance. Please also continue to keep dogs on leads and under tight control.

“Decaying marine mammals pose a serious health risk. They can carry a range of diseases that are transmissible to humans and dogs.

“Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Schools of minke whales are often spotted on the north coast at this time of year. Minke whales, though among the smallest species of baleen whale, can grow up to 35 feet in length and weigh as much as 20,000 pounds. They are a familiar sight off the Northern Ireland coast, particularly between July and October.

The cause of the whale’s stranding remains unclear. Experts say whales can become beached due to illness, injury, disorientation, or environmental factors.

DAERA officials are expected to carry out further assessments today (Monday). In the meantime, the National Trust is asking for the public’s cooperation while efforts continue to manage the situation safely.

As the news spread, curious onlookers have gathered to catch a glimpse of the rare sight.

“We believe it’s a young adult minke whale, weighing about seven tonnes,” said a National Trust staff member on site. “At the moment, we don’t know much more, but we have cordoned it off and are urging people to stay away. That said, it is becoming a bit of a tourist attraction.”

