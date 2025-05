As construction workers complete the £9million investment with the installation of neon signs and staff fill the shelves, excitement is building for the store's opening

The final touches are being made to Lidl's largest store in Northern Ireland ahead of its grand opening in Coleraine this week.

The discount retailer’s newest and biggest ever store will be revealed at Riverside Retail Park on Thursday, February 27 as the retailer relocates from its existing position within the complex, where it has been trading since 2005, to a larger unit in the bustling retail park.

As construction workers complete the £9million investment with the installation of neon signs and staff fill the shelves, excitement is building for the store's opening. Coleraine local and former international Irish Rugby star Andrew Trimble will cut the ribbon to mark the grand opening, welcoming eager customers to explore the store's extensive aisles.

Customers can also enjoy supplier sampling, family-friendly entertainment and shop Lidl’s famous opening day offers, with the first ten shoppers in the queue receiving a gift card to redeem against their shop.

Boasting a mammoth site of 2,514 square metres, this store also offers the largest solar power system in Lidl’s store network. The building has also achieved an EPC A Energy Rating which is the highest rate possible, reinforcing Lidl’s commitment to reducing energy consumption and lowering carbon footprint across the business.

Developed to meet increasing customer demand, the store will see eight new jobs added, bringing the total team employed at Lidl’s Coleraine store to 30. The project also saw over 250 jobs created as part of the planning and construction process.

Enhanced parking for 132 vehicles as well as two electric vehicle charging points also feature in the build, reflecting Lidl Northern Ireland’s commitment to sustainability and an enhanced customer shopping experience.

Commenting on the retailer’s first store opening of 2025, Ivan Ryan, regional managing director for Lidl Northern Ireland, said: "We are thrilled to kick off the year with the opening of our largest regional store in Northern Ireland. This new store in Coleraine marks another exciting milestone in our £150 million investment plan for upgrading and expanding our network in the region.

“We look forward to opening the doors to our loyal Coleraine customers at the end of February, and to delivering more new stores in 2025, allowing Lidl to continue driving growth and supporting job creation in communities across Northern Ireland.”