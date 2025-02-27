The event, at the Riverside Retail Park, marked the arrival of the retailer’s most ambitious venture to date.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, councillor Ciarán McQuillan, was joined by local hero, former Irish rugby star Andrew Trimble, to cut the ribbon on the new store.

The £9million store is the new flagship for Lidl in the province, a significant upgrade from its previous location within the same retail complex, where the brand has been operating since 2005.

Early bird shoppers first through the doors received Lidl shopping vouchers to redeem against their shop, whilst in-store celebrations included opening day entertainment, middle aisle offers and tasty in-store product sampling.​

The new store spans 2,514 square metres and has a state-of-the-art solar power system.

Eight new jobs have been added, bringing the total team employed at the store to 30. The project also saw over 250 jobs created as part of the planning and construction process.

Parking for 132 vehicles as well as two electric vehicle charging points also feature in the build.

Ivan Ryan, regional managing director for Lidl Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to officially open the doors to our largest store in Northern Ireland today. This investment reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing and upgrading our store network and providing the best possible shopping experience for our customers.”

Lidl celebrated the opening by donating £1,000 in vouchers to two local charities, the Zachary Geddis Break the Silence Trust and Coleraine Men’s Group.

