Made Up In Belfast, a new 10-part BBC series unveils the lives, loves and friendships of the dynamic young team based in County Antrim’s cosmetics company, BPerfect Cosmetics.

Made by Afro-Mic Productions, the series goes beyond the glitz and gloss of the cosmetics industry to introduce a cast of relatable, fun-loving characters, who are chasing their dreams and building their lives - one make-up palette at a time.

Ten years ago Northern Ireland’s Brendan McDowell started selling make-up products out of the boot of his car - now he owns a global beauty brand and employs 150 people.

The first episode follows Brendan and the team as they attempt to clinch their biggest ever collaboration with the winner of Love Island, Ekin-Su. product designer Alex is feeling the pressure as she must create a whole range of products in double quick time and Ekin-Su has to love them. Will the team pull everything together in time to seal the deal and will anyone turn up to their big launch in Dublin?

The rest of the series follows the team as they open up new stores, launch new products and travel the globe, while trying to balance the demands of work with their love lives, friendships, personal health and wellbeing.

Alongside Brendan and Alex the series follows Ciara – the jet-setting social media manager who creates content for the brand, but finds an unrelenting life online and a long distance relationship can sometimes be too much to handle. James, also known by his drag alter-ego name ‘Tailor Maid’ brings us aboard the float for Pride in Belfast to reveal the challenges faced by a gay man in Northern Ireland and Emma, the marketing manager, has to take time out of her busy job for some important, high-risk surgery. We also meet Jamie – who looks up to Brendan as a mentor but has a big decision to make. Should he finish university or take the leap into business?

And we meet Eimhear, the store manager, who reveals the real reason why she loves make up so much as well as Hannah in events - a serial dater whose serious relationship with a new man causes a stir!

The series culminates with a big decision from Brendan at the company’s 10th birthday - but what will the news be?

Watch the full series on BBC iPlayer from Monday 10 April from 6am.Tuesday, April 11, BBC Northern Ireland will show the first two episodes of the series from 10.40pm and Wednesday, April 12 on BBC Three, 8pm.

