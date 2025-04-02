American global chain McDonald’s is making impressive progress on its new £4 million drive-thru restaurant in Coleraine, which is set to open in the Asda car park later this year.

Construction has been underway for just over a month, and already the fast-food giant’s newest Northern Ireland venture is taking shape. The building is in place, and a recruitment drive to fill approximately 120 full- and part-time jobs has been launched.

This new location will be the second McDonald's in Coleraine and is expected to easing capacity issues at the existing site in Riverside Retail Park.

While an official opening date has not yet been announced, McDonald's says the new restaurant will complement the existing locations, offering more convenience and choice for customers in Coleraine.

The new restaurant will include a state-of-the-art, single-story restaurant, complete with a drive-thru, customer order displays, modern landscaping, and parking. A total of 39 spaces will be provided, including dedicated spots for accessible parking and cyclists. Additionally, there will be customer order displays and a comfortable dining area for visitors.

The entire development will occupy a space of 360 sqm and feature covers for diners to enjoy their meals within a relaxed modern environment.

It will also include an innovative Playland and modern signage designed to ensure smooth traffic flow and guide customers efficiently.

The new eatery marks a significant development for both the company and the local area, offering not only increased accessibility but also a notable economic boost.

It is expected to generate between £50,000 and £60,000 annually in business rates, which will help fund local services in the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council area. Additionally, the company also says that over £26million is spent directly with local farmers for produce such as beef and milk, as well as sourcing from local suppliers including Kerry Group and Moy Park.

While many residents are excited about the new location, some have voiced concerns about potential traffic disruptions and parking limitations. Nevertheless, the new restaurant is expected to be a major development for both McDonald’s and the local community.

McDonald’s currently operates 33 restaurants across Northern Ireland, providing over 3,200 jobs.

