The north coast community is reflecting on the loss of an iconic corner in Portrush following the demolition of a number of derelict buildings.

Once home to many much-loved businesses, the Main street site has now been cleared for new developments, prompting a mix of fond memories and concerns over the future of the town’s historic charm.

Plans for the site include two separate applications designed by 2020 Architects. One, approved in April 2020, features the ‘demolition of a residential unit and existing vacant retail unit to be replaced by the erection of a new shop unit and two residential apartments’ at 2 Main Street.

While the other, at the same address and approved in March 2018, featured the 'demolition of a residential unit and an existing vacant retail unit to be replaced by the erection of a new café and one residential unit’.

Further plans at 4-10 Main Street which were approved in January 2020 for the ‘demolition of two restaurants, an ice cream parlour, and an opticians' shop, with new developments including a restaurant and four apartments’, designed by Laverty Architecture.

Although the buildings had been in a state of disrepair for years and were considered an ‘eyesore’, the start of construction has led locals to reflect on the once-bustling site. The corner was formerly home to The Catherwood Arcade, one of the area's earliest shopping malls opened in 1935, as well as popular establishments like Forte’s Ice Cream Parlour and Café, Lundy’s Fruit Shop, T Shirt World, Watson Opticians and Aunt Sally’s Diner.

Many local residents and visitors shared their fond memories on the popular Portmagic Facebook site.

Stephen recalled: ‘Great memories of Alan’s T shirt world here.In my later teenage years I’d get a bundle of heavy metal pin badges,patches and spend ages picking a t shirt as there was loads to choose from. I recall a selection of posters just on the left side inside the doorway. Bought Donnington Monsters of rock, Iron Maiden posters and a few movie ones over the years.Would have been between 87-93. A great shop and always went in on every visit to Portrush.’

Joanna reflected: ‘Fortes! Mine and my granny’s special place where she would take me for ice cream and a milk shake for breakfast after collecting her pension on our wee holiday week each year. Every year just me and her no one else was allowed to come. Always wished someone would’ve bought it and reopened it! Now like many places memories that stay with us!’

Martin posted: ‘Back in the 70s the end one was a wee fruit shop,we stayed in one of the guest houses opposite every year it was called the Rochester ran by the late David and ivy Kennedy great times they may gone but never forgotten.’

Stephen explained: ‘Aunt Sally’s and Roe Butcher’s sweet shop - spent hours in both and then the T-shirt shop run by Roe’s sister in law. Sad to see it go. Many happy memories’.

Claire stated: ‘T-shirt World was my favourite shop growing up. The guy with the curly hair who owned it was the coolest guy ever. It catered for all my music tastes growing up. From Boyzone when I was 6 to Guns n Roses when I was 16. Got the most obscure rock and punk badges in there. Amazing memories.’

Despite the affection for these past businesses, many have also expressed relief over the demolition, as the site had become a symbol of neglect.

Tim continued: ‘Lovely! A progressive piece of architecture for the town! A welcomed introduction!’

Ron: ‘About time indeed! Just sitting there looking grim.’

Julie agreed: ‘Looking forward to a nice new building. Glad to see it away.’

However, the new development has also raised concerns about the loss of the site’s historic charm and the building of more modern apartments.

Moira questioned: ‘It was getting a bit dilapidated.That whole corner is. Hope it is not apartments.’

Lynn agreed: ‘Omgoodness, bit by bit of the old Portmagic disappearing. Sad.’

Janice added: ‘So sad to see this building with so much character demolished. All part of my childhood memories. Amazing views over the East Strand.’

As the development begins, it’s clear that while the community is divided on the change, the demolition of this iconic corner has stirred deep emotions and memories among those who remember its heyday.

