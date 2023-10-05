Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A statement from property adviser Savills Northern Ireland, says the arrival of Waterstones ‘signals the creation of 10 new jobs and reaffirms Rushmere's status as a pivotal retail destination in the province’.

It adds that the deal was secured by property advisor, Savills Northern Ireland, ‘on behalf of Rushmere Shopping Centre, continuing a narrative of robust retail expansion within the Centre’.

Martin Walsh, Centre Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Waterstones to Rushmere Shopping Centre.

"Their presence adds a new and exciting dimension to our retail offering, and we are confident that book lovers and shoppers across Northern Ireland will embrace this noteworthy addition to our line-up.

"We believe that the inclusion of a bookseller of Waterstones' calibre significantly enhances our appeal and provides yet another compelling reason to shop at Rushmere.”

And Paul Wilson, Director, Savills Northern Ireland, added: “This is a testament to the resilient and dynamic retail environment that Rushmere Shopping Centre continues to cultivate.

"The arrival of Waterstones, a highly esteemed retailer, underscores the centre’s appeal and ongoing commitment to delivering a diverse and vibrant shopping experience.”

Waterstones, renowned for its expansive and curated selection, invites shoppers to immerse themselves in a world where literature takes centre stage, complemented by a team of knowledgeable booksellers who bring a genuine passion for the written word.

Rushmere shopping centre is an enclosed mall which spans approximately 350,000 sq ft.

There are a variety of retailers, with Primark standing out as the anchor store.

A selection of popular retail outlets like TK Maxx, Dunnes, H&M, River Island, DV8, New Look, Boots, and Game enrich the shopping landscape, presenting choices for both fashion and utility shopping.

Supporting its extensive retail and dining offerings, Rushmere further provides over 1,800 free parking spaces, ensuring that accessibility and ease are at the forefront of its customer experience.