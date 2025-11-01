A much-loved and well-respected department store has made a long-awaited return to Strabane town centre after 31 years.

Menarys officially reopened its doors on Thursday (October 30) at 18 Abercorn Square, occupying the former House Proud premises.

The new 7,000 sq. ft. store represents a major milestone for the long-established family business, which began trading in Dungannon in 1923 and now operates 24 stores across Ireland.

Menarys first opened in Strabane in 1994, but the store closed in 2022 following the expiry of its lease.

Renowned for its quality products and excellent customer service, Menarys caters to fashion-conscious and aspirational shoppers, offering a wide selection of clothing, homeware, and gifts.

In a message shared on social media, the Menarys team expressed their excitement at returning to the town: “WOW. People of Strabane, we’ve never felt so welcome!! What an amazing grand opening, we are absolutely BUZZING to be back!

“Thank You, Thank You, THANK YOU!”

They added: “What a day!!!! Thank you to each and every one of you who braved the weather today to come see our beautiful new store. We hope you love it as much as we do.

“We had so much fun speaking all of you, your support has been unreal. We would also like to thank all the amazing helpers we have had over the last few weeks! None of this would of been achieved without any of you.”

Speaking about the return, Stephen McCammon, managing director, said: “We are delighted to be returning to Strabane some 31 years after we first opened in the town, back in 1994. Strabane has always been a strong market for Menarys and we were deeply saddened to have had to leave after the expiry of our lease in 2022.

“Throughout those three years we have explored several options, but at last, we believe we have found the best option for us. The building that was previously Houseproud and was Linton Robinson before that offers us both the scale and location we need to offer the widest range of product possible.

“The reaction we’ve received in recent weeks to the announcement of our reopening has been incredible and we are so grateful for every encouraging message from customers, old and new and indeed from the business and civic community. Our whole team share my excitement to be returning to Strabane and to once again being an important part of the community. We look forward to serving you soon”.

The store will stock a full range of ladies’ and men’s fashion, lingerie and nightwear, handbags, accessories, gifts, home furnishings, cookware, linens, and luggage.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council cllr Ruairí McHugh, who attended the official opening said the company’s decision to resume operations in Strabane after a three-year absence was very good news for the town.

Mayor McHugh said: “I am delighted to welcome Menarys back to Strabane. Their reopening is not just about a single store; it’s a tangible sign of renewed energy and belief in our town centre.

"It highlights the fantastic work being done by Strabane BID to attract and retain key retailers. Menarys’ decision to commit to the heart of the town centre is expected to provide a considerable boost to footfall and act as a powerful signal of confidence, encouraging other large retailers to consider Strabane for investment.”

Kieran Kennedy, chair of Strabane BID, added: “This is a massive win for Strabane, and the result of months of collaborative work. Menarys is a heritage brand that brings both quality retail and significant visitor traffic. Their commitment to Abercorn Square provides immediate economic uplift, but more importantly, it reinforces the message that our town centre is vibrant, viable, and open for business. We extend the warmest possible welcome to the entire Menarys team.”

The retailer is already actively engaging with local initiatives, demonstrating a commitment to the wider town community. Menarys has joined the Strabane Gift Card scheme, ensuring local spending remains within the area. Furthermore, they will be participating in the popular Halloween trick-or-treat trails, showcasing their immediate commitment to collaborating with Strabane BID for the benefit of shoppers and visitors.

