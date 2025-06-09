Included in the cross-sectoral delegation are representatives from Belfast Exposed, Catagen, Datactics, Davidson & McDonnell, Halo Body Cameras, Hire IQ, Kindred, Lagan Construction, MKB Law, Nemstar, Rockport School, Tughans, Vanrath, Version One and Wibble

Belfast Chamber is leading a high-level, 20-strong business delegation to New York for a trade mission aimed at forging new commercial connections and unlocking fresh opportunities for trade and investment between Northern Ireland and the United States.

The three-day visit, beginning tomorrow (Tuesday), will see the group, led by Belfast Chamber CEO Clare Guinness, attend a series of meetings, conferences and networking events with significant New York business leaders.

A highlight of the trip will be on Thursday, June 12, when delegates will attend the ‘New York New Belfast’ conference, an annual event held at the prestigious New York Athletic Club which brings together leaders from the two cities with the shared goal of building bridges of community, culture and commerce.

US Consul General James Applegate hosted a special reception for the delegation of Belfast Chamber members that are travelling to New York on Tuesday for a trade mission. Pictured at the reception with the US Consul General are Belfast Chamber CEO Clare Guinness, Belfast Chamber President Gavin Annon, Belfast Chamber Head of Engagement Lisa Comerton and delegates going on the trade mission

Included in the cross-sectoral delegation are representatives from Belfast Exposed, Catagen, Datactics, Davidson & McDonnell, Halo Body Cameras, Hire IQ, Kindred, Lagan Construction, MKB Law, Nemstar, Rockport School, Tughans, Vanrath, Version One and Wibble.

Clare Guinness, Belfast Chamber CEO, said: “Belfast – and Northern Ireland – has a compelling story to tell, one of transformation, creativity and global competitiveness with a number of our companies leading the way in sectors in which the US market is seeking trusted partners.

“This trip reflects not only the growing confidence and international outlook of our local business community, but also the value we place on our relationship with the US market. We want to demonstrate that Northern Ireland is open for business - ambitious, outward-looking and continuing to make an impact on the global stage.

“Our New York trade mission will provide delegates with a fantastic opportunity to establish strategic networks, showcase Northern Ireland’s strengths as a dynamic and innovative business hub, and strengthen transatlantic partnerships that support growth across key sectors.

“Belfast Chamber is renowned for the depth of businesses and sectors within our membership, with our delegation to New York including representatives from professional services, software development and recruitment to photography, technology and office design.

“At Belfast Chamber, we are always seeking innovative ways to open doors for our members to help elevate their business and enhance the fantastic work they do. This trip is a high-profile example of the platform we provide, and I am hugely excited about the connections we will make in New York.”

The trade mission will commence with a welcome reception hosted by Belfast City Council and NI Bureau tomorrow evening at the Fitzpatrick Grand Central Hotel, followed by a business and networking breakfast event at Serra Rooftop Garden Eataly New York Flatiron on Fifth Avenue in partnership with Invest NI.

On Wednesday afternoon, delegates will be hosted by Options Technology at its Liberty Street offices. Headquartered in Belfast, Options Technology is a global provider of fintech and infrastructure services to capital markets and has major operations in New York, playing a significant role in connecting the financial services sector on both sides of the Atlantic.