'We are certainly interested in assessing other opportunities': Padel expansion begins in East Belfast - with more sites likely, says founder
Padel, the world's fastest growing racquet sport, is coming to East Belfast following a major expansion announcement at Shorts Recreation and Sports Club by Let's Go Padel.
Let’s Go Padel, founded by one of Northern Ireland’s leading entrepreneurs, Pete Boyle, has applied for planning permission for 8 courts at the Holywood Road-based Shorts Sports and Recreation Club.
The deal signed between Mr Boyle and the club includes a direct financial contribution and a lease for the new courts on the site of the club’s disused bowling green.
Pete Boyle said: “I am very excited about Padel and the opportunities it brings for people of all ages and abilities to play an exciting new sport here in Northern Ireland.
"It has grown very rapidly around the world and our aim is to make Let’s Go Padel the leading provider here in Northern Ireland. We have signed a deal with Shorts Sports and Recreation Club and hope that other clubs and owners of under-used or abandoned sports and leisure facilities may come forward as a result.
"We are certainly interested in assessing other opportunities if the locations and costs are aligned."
Jack Edmonds, Secretary of Shorts Recreation and Sports Club added: ‘We are committed to providing high quality sporting opportunities to our existing members and the new players and members Padel will bring. This agreement gives us new resources to invest in our club and a major new capital investment from Let’s Go Padel. It is a win-win for all. We very much looking forward to getting through the planning process and getting the courts opened as soon as possible.” Padel – a global phenomenon that is a cross between tennis and squash has approximately 30 million players worldwide and is considered to be one of the fastest growing sports around the world.
