Padel, the world's fastest growing racquet sport, is coming to East Belfast following a major expansion announcement at Shorts Recreation and Sports Club by Let's Go Padel. Pictured is Pete Boyle and Jack Edmonds, secretary of Shorts Recreation and Sports Club

Let’s Go Padel, founded by one of Northern Ireland’s leading entrepreneur, Pete Boyle, has applied for planning permission for eight courts at the Holywood Road-based Shorts Sports and Recreation Club

The deal signed between Mr Boyle and the club includes a direct financial contribution and a lease for the new courts on the site of the club’s disused bowling green.

Pete Boyle said: “I am very excited about Padel and the opportunities it brings for people of all ages and abilities to play an exciting new sport here in Northern Ireland.

"It has grown very rapidly around the world and our aim is to make Let’s Go Padel the leading provider here in Northern Ireland. We have signed a deal with Shorts Sports and Recreation Club and hope that other clubs and owners of under-used or abandoned sports and leisure facilities may come forward as a result.

"We are certainly interested in assessing other opportunities if the locations and costs are aligned."

