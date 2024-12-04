A barrister with over 25 years of private practice legal experience in Northern Ireland, Michael Bready has been named as one of the first arbitrators and the only one from Northern Ireland included on the innovative new Private Arbitration Court.

Launched by Hunt ADR, an Essex-based provider of mediation and arbitrator services, and The Barrister Group, one of the largest and most accessible barristers’ chambers in England and Wales, The Private Arbitration Court offers a modern, streamlined approach to arbitration which utilises cutting-edge technology and a transparent, fixed-cost fee structure to provide swift, efficient and expert resolutions for legal disputes.

Mediation and arbitration continue to grow in popularity as effective methods to resolve business and personal disputes whilst avoiding the challenges presented by litigation including the high cost, reputational damage and long wait for issues to be resolved in court.

Unlike in mediation, where two parties come together, facilitated by a mediator, to resolve their dispute and find a mutually agreed-upon resolution, arbitration includes a third-party arbitrator who acts as a judge to resolve a dispute after evaluating evidence and making a binding decision.

Aiming to redefine the arbitration landscape by ensuring cases are managed with unparalleled professionalism, transparency, and technology-driven efficiency, the Private Arbitration Court service is built on expert arbitrators who bring unrivalled expertise through the UK’s largest arbitration provider by case volume, Hunt ADR, and advanced technology with transparent fixed costs which facilitate seamless virtual hearings and case management giving clients certainty on the cost of arbitration from the outset.

Commenting on the launch of The Private Arbitration Court and Michael Bready’s role in the panel of arbitrators Gregory Hunt, Chief Executive of Hunt ADR, said: “The Private Arbitration Court is a bold step forward for Hunt ADR and the UK legal landscape.

"Our focus is on offering expert-driven, technology-enhanced arbitration services that deliver outcomes faster and more efficiently, with transparent and fixed fees to provide clients with cost certainty. This is about setting new standards of excellence for the industry, and we are proud to work alongside The Barrister Group to achieve this.

