A Lisburn hotel has been awarded four stars by Tourism NI’s Quality Grading Scheme.

Located in the heart of the city at Lisburn Square, Haslem Hotel has been repositioned from three-stars to four-stars following its latest inspection - with the business particularly praised for its customer service and culinary offering.

It was found that guests can expect a warm, relaxed and professional welcome, with the hotel’s food offering reflecting a high degree of culinary professionalism with dishes well-prepared and presented with finesse.

David Roberts, director of Strategic Development at Tourism NI, said: “Tourism NI is delighted to see Haslem House reposition itself from a three-star to a four-star graded property.

“This new award is testament to the significant investment in facilities and the consistently high standard of service delivered to guests.

“It has also been clearly demonstrated how Haslem Hotel plays a pivotal role in the regeneration and strategic development of the area in which it is located in Lisburn.

“Without doubt, this achievement reflects the dedication of the entire team, and we wish them the best of luck going forward.”

Niall Burns, director of Hospitality at Haslem Hotel, said: “We are honoured to receive a four-star grading from Tourism Northern Ireland, a distinction that recognises Haslem Hotel as the only four-star hotel in Lisburn city.

“This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to hospitality in the area and the dedication of our exceptional team.

“At Haslem, we strive to deliver a guest experience that is both memorable and of the highest standard, and this recognition affirms our place as a leading destination within Northern Ireland’s hospitality landscape.”

The Tourism NI Quality Grading Scheme is a mark of distinction and gives visitors a clear idea of the standards of accommodation, service and cleanliness that they can expect during their stay.

The scheme is open to hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, self-catering, hostels and guest accommodation with businesses capable of achieving a grade of up to five stars.

Further information about the Quality Grading Scheme is available at Tourist Accommodation Quality Grading Scheme.

