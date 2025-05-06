Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Global professional services firm Deloitte in Northern Ireland (NI) has been awarded the prestigious Gold Diversity Mark Award.

Deloitte is only the third firm in Northern Ireland to achieve this award.

The Gold Diversity Mark Award is the ultimate recognition for companies that demonstrate exceptional commitment to diversity and inclusion. It acknowledges organisations that are leading lights in their sector and wider society, setting the standard for others to follow.

Diversity Mark was founded in 2017 and assesses company commitment to diversity and inclusion across the UK and Ireland. Deloitte was awarded the Silver Diversity Mark in 2021 and has now received the Gold accreditation following a review of its progress by Diversity Mark’s independent assessment panel.

Deloitte has a long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, and this award is a testament to the firm's ongoing efforts to create a workplace where everyone feels valued and respected.

The firm supports its people with a wide range of initiatives, including:

Deloitte in Northern Ireland (NI) has been awarded the prestigious Gold Diversity Mark Award. Pictured is Harriet Brennan, manager at Deloitte, Christine White, director of Diversity Mark NI and Kerrie Irvine, the partner sponsor for Deloitte NI’s Diversity and Inclusion initiatives

• 12 diversity networks that connect people who share affinity indicators such as gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, disability and parenting and caring responsibilities.

• Implementing a UK wide comprehensive training programme for all employees on unconscious bias, inclusive leadership, and allyship.

• Supporting gender balance through initiatives such as a Future Leaders Programme for women and ethnic minorities, a mentoring programme for women, and a focus on attracting and retaining women returning to work after maternity leave.

• Promoting ethnic diversity through a dedicated Ethnicity Council and initiatives such as Black Experience, cross-cultural celebration events and providing Syrian refugees with Tech Professional roles in NI.

• Creating an inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ colleagues through sponsorship of Belfast Pride and the creation of a thriving LGBTQ+ network, which provides networking opportunities, support, and guidance for colleagues.

• Supporting people with disabilities with initiatives in place including a Workability Network and a partnership with the Business Disability Forum. Deloitte has a longstanding relationship with the award-winning NOW Group in NI and is looking forward to having the Now Group operating Loaf Café from the Ewart headquarters from May 2025.

• Championing neurodiversity with a dedicated Neurodiversity Network, which provides support and guidance for neurodivergent colleagues.

Kerrie Irvine, the partner sponsor for Deloitte NI’s Diversity and Inclusion initiatives, said: “We are incredibly proud to have been awarded the Gold Diversity Mark award. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our people, who are passionate about creating a truly inclusive workplace.

"Diversity and inclusion is essential to delivering quality services to our clients and to creating a great place for our people to not just work, but to thrive. We remain committed to our diversity goals and building an inclusive environment.”

Christine White, director of Diversity Mark NI, added: “Deloitte is without doubt an exemplar organisation and only the third recipient of the Gold Accreditation Diversity Mark. We very much look forward to building on Deloitte’s organisational learning and experience to benefit EDI, across Northern Ireland and beyond.”