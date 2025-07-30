Innovative branding agency secures UK Top 25 spot and Creative StartUp of the Year NI title, cementing its status as Northern Ireland’s boldest creative force

An innovative Belfast agency has cemented its position as Northern Ireland’s leading force in branding, securing two highly prestigious national awards.

The recent triumphs of Horrible Brands, including a spot on the UK’s Top 25 Agencies for Brand Positioning and the title of Creative StartUp of the Year NI 2025, highlight their disruptive approach and unparalleled success in the competitive world of branding.

In late June, Horrible Brands, co-founded by Kris Byers and Aidan Harbinson, was named one of the Top 25 Agencies for Brand Positioning in the UK by Fully Saturated, a recognition based on an extensive, up-to-the-minute analysis of 150 branding agencies, chosen from a wider list of 300 across the UK.

This comprehensive review included both boutique studios and industry giants like Landor, Pentagram, Futurebrand and Interbrand. Notably, Belfast’s own Horrible Brands stands as the only agency from Northern Ireland to feature on this elite list.

“To be recognised among the UK’s top 25 for brand positioning, especially given how young we are as an agency, is a testament to our philosophy,” said Kris Byers, co-founder of Horrible Brands.

“It validates our belief that doing things differently, challenging norms and truly embracing a disruptive mindset pays dividends, making us a case study in effective positioning.”

This impressive accolade follows the team’s victory on June 9th at the UK StartUp Awards, where Horrible Brands was honoured as Creative StartUp of the Year NI 2025.

These prestigious awards celebrate the ambition, vision and sheer hard work of burgeoning businesses. Judges specifically lauded Horrible Brands for its bold messaging, its exemplary commitment to practicing what it preaches by standing out with its own brand and its distinctive brand-led approach to creative projects.

Both Kris and Aidan said that this recognition has translated into tangible success, attracting clients from across the globe and leading to opportunities like joining renowned marketing guru Seth Godin for Strategy Masterclasses in Ireland.

Aidan Harbinson, co-founder, explained: “Winning the Creative StartUp award reflects our unwavering commitment to helping brands find their unique voice. Our own brand’s success, which resonates globally, serves as a powerful example of what we achieve for our clients. It’s incredibly rewarding to see our unconventional methods gain such significant industry recognition.”

The dual victories unequivocally position Horrible Brands at the forefront of the branding industry in Northern Ireland and beyond. The agency’s rapid ascent and consistent ability to deliver impactful, brand-led solutions demonstrate a clear demand for their innovative strategies. As Kris and Aidan continue to lead with their distinctive vision, Horrible Brands is set to redefine what it means to be a successful and disruptive branding agency.