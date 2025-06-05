Trevor Magill, Musgrave NI managing director, Andrew Webb, chief economist at Grant Thornton and Julie Cherry, Musgrave NI trading director at the launch of Growing Good Business: An Economic and Social Impact Report at St. George’s Market

New economic impact report reveals Musgrave NI’s £1.2bn annual contribution, backing over 5,000 jobs, 250 local suppliers and major investment in sustainability, affordability and community wellbeing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Convenience retail group Musgrave makes a 10-figure annual contribution to Northern Ireland's economy, according to a new report.

Growing Good Business: An Economic and Social Impact Report, prepared by economists at Grant Thornton on behalf of Musgrave NI, sets out the impact of the retail, wholesale and foodservice business on Northern Ireland - supporting more than 5,000 jobs and working with 250 local suppliers.

Key annual economic contributions include:

Andrew Webb, chief economist at Grant Thornton with Trevor Magill, Musgrave NI managing director at the launch of Growing Good Business: An Economic and Social Impact Report at St. George’s Market

£1.2 billion in total spending across the NI economy.

£329 million in Gross Value Added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£121.5 million in wages, representing 3.7% of sector employment.

£240 million invested in local supply chain partnerships.

Musgrave, operating in Northern Ireland since 1983, works indirectly with over 3,000 farmers and features over 6,000 homegrown products across its retail stores and wholesale brands.

The impact of Musgrave’s total spend with Northern Irish suppliers, equated to a further £256m injection in indirect expenditure, as calculated by Grant Thornton.

In 2024, Musgrave NI reinforced its commitment to supporting local producers and delivering value to customers by launching a new brand, Good Food Locally Sourced. This initiative represented a £14 million investment in partnerships with local suppliers, alongside a £6 million investment in value-driven offerings to ensure greater affordability for shoppers and accessibility to quality, home-grown produce and locally sourced products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also made capital investments of £16m in new and refurbished stores and energy-saving upgrades, as well as its sector-leading £3.6m Sustainability Fund that it launched back in 2022. Across the SuperValu, Centra and Mace brands, Musgrave operates over 220 stores across Northern Ireland with ambitious plans to grow the network in 2025 and beyond.

Despite a challenging economic environment, marked by rising inflation, global uncertainty, post-Brexit Trade adjustments and cost-of-living pressures, Musgrave NI has continued to invest in long-term value for its customers, suppliers and communities under the Group’s overall mission of building sustainable communities.

Social impact highlights in 2024 include:

£6 million in value-focused initiatives to support affordability.

Over £260,000 raised for local charities.

Over 7,200 meals donated to people in need.

5,000 native trees planted as part of a long-term environmental commitment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trevor Magill, Musgrave NI managing director said: “At Musgrave NI, we’re focused on Growing Good Business and adding value to all those within our ecosystem, including unwavering support for our local suppliers, creating quality employment opportunities and delivering everyday value for our customers.

“Right across the board, we have deepened our investment in Northern Ireland over the past year through new store openings and refurbishments, environmental initiatives, local sourcing partnerships, and impactful charity contributions.

"To see this all accumulate into a figure of £1.2bn in economic output makes me incredibly proud of our team and the efforts that are made. We are very committed to continuing this journey and to remain a positive force in Northern Ireland’s economy, in support of the communities we’re part of.”

Andrew Webb, chief economist at Grant Thornton, continued: “Musgrave NI is a hugely important business to the Northern Ireland economy and this economic impact report proves that. To be responsible for injecting £1.2bn of spending into the economy in one year is an incredible feat and something that doesn’t happen without momentous effort. The company’s commitment to value and supporting local goes a long way to set a new standard, and places Musgrave NI as a leader and inspiration for businesses both within and outside of the retail industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report findings were released at the launch of Musgrave’s Love Local Campaign which took place in St. George’s Market in Belfast on yesterday. The consumer focused campaign will go live later this month in stores as well as across digital platforms.

Musgrave NI forms part of the Musgrave Group, operating across both retail and wholesale sectors and is the parent company of well-established retail brands SuperValu, Centra and Mace. The Group has a proud 149-year legacy in food expertise and brand development.