As Ryanair expands to 19 routes and 176 weekly flights from Belfast, it says further growth could be at risk due to Rachel Reeves’ £2 APD hike, calling it a blow to UK competitiveness

Ryanair has carried over 6 million passengers through Belfast International Airport since it began operations to/from the airport in 2016.

Since then, Ryanair has invested heavily in the region, with two based aircraft representing a $200m investment and supporting over 1,000 local jobs, as well as providing low fares and a robust schedule of 176 weekly flights across 19 routes to/from Belfast, including an exciting new route to Kaunas.

Ryanair’s director of comms, Jade Kirwan, said: “We’re pleased to announce that Ryanair has carried over 6 million passengers through Belfast International Airport since we began operations back in 2016.

"This significant milestone showcases Ryanair’s continued support and investment for Belfast, delivering important connectivity, traffic, tourism, jobs, and economic growth for Northern Ireland.

"This summer, Ryanair is operating a robust schedule to/from Belfast with 176 weekly flights across 19 routes, including our new Kaunas route. This schedule will largely operate on our two Belfast based aircraft – an investment of $200m and supporting over 1,000 local jobs.

“While Ryanair has grown significantly at Belfast over the years, we could be growing more rapidly at Belfast and the wider UK, but Rachel Reeves’ bizarre decision to raise APD taxes by £2 per passenger damages these growth prospects.

"If the UK Govt. wants to deliver growth, they should abolish their penal and damaging APD tax, which makes the UK uncompetitive when EU countries like Sweden, Hungary, and regions in Italy are abolishing aviation taxes, and winning dramatic traffic, tourism, and jobs growth from the UK.

“We look forward to carrying millions more passengers to/from Belfast on Ryanair’s low-fare flights over the years to come.”