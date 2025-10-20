Home Instead encourages newcomers to consider care work as it recruits 350 across Northern Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A care company is launching its biggest recruitment drive since it was established in Northern Ireland 10 years ago and is looking to recruit 350 more care professionals.

Home Instead said the expansion comes off the back of an increasingly ageing population and their growing desire to stay living at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People without previous experience in care are being encouraged to see what the sector has to offer.

Home Instead said the latest Census found that that nearly one in five of people in Northern Ireland are aged 65 or older, which is a 25% rise over 10 years.

The latest statistics from the Homecare Association found that nine out of 10 people aged 65 or over agree that receiving care at home, rather than moving into a care home, is the preferred option.

Roger McLaughlin, owner of Home Instead Belfast and Home Instead Antrim, Ballymena and Carrickfergus, said: "We’ve never undertaken a recruitment drive quite to this extent. It’s a result of our ageing population, and our social care workforce must reflect this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home Instead is launching its biggest recruitment drive since it was established in Northern Ireland ten years ago and is looking to recruit 350 more care professionals. Pictured is Roger McLaughlin, owner of Home Instead Belfast and Home Instead Antrim, Ballymena and Carrickfergus. (Image credit: Home Instead)

"Those entering the care sector are equipping themselves with skills that will only grow in demand as the need to support an ageing population increases.