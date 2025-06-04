The new Londonderry eatery will be Madame Pho’s first outlet in the city, and the company is currently recruiting staff ahead of the grand opening

Popular Vietnamese restaurant chain Madame Pho is expanding its Northern Ireland presence with a new outlet in Londonderry.

Known for its authentic Vietnamese cuisine, Madame Pho currently operates several locations across Northern Ireland, including Lisburn, Glengormley, Dundonald and Belfast. The upcoming Londonderry branch will mark the chain’s first venture into the northwest region.

The new restaurant will be located at the former Social and Studio premises on 5 Bishop Street in the city centre.

In a recent social media announcement, the proprietors expressed their excitement: “Derry/Londonderry we heard you! We are delighted to announce that we will be opening our first northwest store on Bishop Street VERY soon.”

They are currently recruiting staff for the new outlet and invite interested applicants to send their CVs to [email protected].

While an official opening date has yet to be confirmed, renovation and setup work is already underway at the Bishop Street site.