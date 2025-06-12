A major private investment proposal could breathe new life into Bangor’s city centre, as the long-vacant Flagship shopping centre stands poised for transformation into a City Park and Cultural Centre.

The Northhold Group, a private investment firm, has confirmed its involvement in the regeneration project following media leaks about its ambitious plans.

If approved, the site vacant since the centre closed in February 2019, would be reborn featuring a compelling mix of office, retail and leisure space as well as accessible gardens.

The group, now formally advising on the site’s redevelopment, has presented their regeneration plans to Ards and North Down Borough Council earlier this year, initiating ongoing discussions with investors and site owners about a transformative vision for the city centre.

At the core of the proposal is an offer to fully renovate the derelict shopping centre to accommodate new council offices and a refurbished adjacent car park, all at no cost to the Council or Bangor’s residents, provided the Council agrees to either lease the space or purchase the site once redevelopment is complete.

A spokesperson for Northhold Group, confirmed: “We’re delighted to confirm our progressive regeneration plans for the derelict Flagship shopping centre. “We hope that the Bangor community and Ards and North Downs Borough Council see the positive opportunities for economic development and the boost to city centre rejuvenation that this innovative project will bring, at no cost to the public.”

The proposed plans include the refurbishment of a 400+ space car park, 75,000 sq ft of grade A office space, a pedestrianised urban green park with public seating, renovated retail units and space for restaurants and cafés, a central plaza for cultural events and festivals plus market areas for local start-ups and small businesses.

The development could accommodate office space for 450–700 workers, providing a viable new headquarters for the Borough Council, which is seeking to relocate its current workforce of 400 staff.

The Council is currently evaluating the proposal in the context of its broader rejuvenation strategy, which includes the ongoing Bangor Marine and Queen’s Parade projects. Officials say the private investment complements these public efforts and could further accelerate the town’s regeneration.

