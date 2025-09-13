The cobbles of Belfast’s iconic Commercial Court came alive with music, mischief, and the unmistakable sight of a giant life-size elephant being wheeled through the street last night (Friday).

Belfast venues The Duke of York, The Friend at Hand and The Harp Bar delighted after work crowds, as they rolled out their second alternative Culture Night, dubbed ‘Nil from the Hill’.

A week before the long-awaited return of the city’s official Culture Night, the self-funded alternative evening brought animation to the streets outside the iconic Belfast venues around Commercial Court, with a series of pop-up happenings and events.

As part of the events, a larger-than-life spectacle paid tribute to Sheila the elephant – a famous figure that has earned its place in Belfast folklore. The baby elephant was famously taken in by a kind-hearted zookeeper for protection during the Belfast Blitz. Stories of Shiela’s unlikely relocation to a back garden on the Whitewell Road have been warmly remembered over the years, and the towering tribute brought gasps and grins to a new generation.

Created by local carnival and film prop designers who wish to be known as ‘The Elephant Men’, the massive moving masterpiece, which was operated manually from inside, sprayed water from its trunk, and dropped dung as it made its way through the street.

Adding to the carnival atmosphere, the Causeway Shantymen returned for another outing, with a collection of raucous, soul-rousing songs, while the thunderous World Beaters brought the drama, with their unique blend of high-impact drumming, dynamic choreography and street theatre, and the Boom Struck Funeral Band lead a procession through Commercial Court carrying a coffin emblazoned with ‘Nil from the Hill, culture should not be buried.’

Publican Willie Jack said: “Belfast is famed as being a place of stories, songs and surprises. Our ‘Nil from the Hill’ alternative Culture Night line-up of free pop-up entertainment and happenings leant into these themes again this year.

“We’re known for our sense of humour in these parts, and I love the fact that passersby may doubletake and think, ‘did I really just see an elephant marching past the Duke of York?’

“We hope these events will help to bring joy and a smile to people’s faces, bringing some much-needed animation to our city streets as the darker nights start to draw in.”

