'We look forward to continuing that legacy': Antrim automotive services group expands with Maghera tyre shop acquisition for undisclosed sum
Antrim-headquartered automotive services firm Kerr’s Tyres Group has acquired Maghera Tyre Centre, a long-established business in Mid Ulster, as part of its strategic expansion across Northern Ireland.
This latest acquisition reinforces Kerr’s Tyres Group’s commitment to delivering market-leading tyre solutions and exceptional customer service throughout the region. The addition of the Maghera site expands the Group’s footprint in a key geographic area, supporting its ambitious goal of operating 35 points of sale by 2026.
The acquisition not only strengthens the Group’s distribution network but also allows it to deliver even greater convenience and value to customers in the Maghera region.
“We are proud to welcome Maghera Tyre Centre into the Kerr’s Tyres Group family,” said Richard Livingston. “This move complements our broader vision of sustainable growth and customer-first service. The reputation Maghera Tyre Centre has built over the years aligns perfectly with our values, and we look forward to continuing that legacy.”
Customers of Maghera Tyre Centre can expect a seamless transition, with all existing staff retained and operations continuing without disruption. The integration promises enhanced service offerings and improved customer value in the Maghera region.
The company is committed to retaining all existing staff, ensuring continuity in service and expertise while offering new opportunities for innovation and development.
Former owner Richard Dempster welcomed the acquisition: “This is a very positive step for the business. I’m confident that under the Kerr’s Tyres Group umbrella, both our team and loyal customers will benefit from greater resources and continued excellence in service.”
