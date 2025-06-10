Northern Ireland’s dedicated business support service, Go Succeed, is set to empower thousands more businesses and entrepreneurs over the next year following a £9.2million funding commitment by the UK Government for an extension of the service for one year. Celebrating the news, Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr Tracy Kelly joined Joseph Rea of Leo & Lyn Candles who has received assistance from the service

Go Succeed to empower thousands more businesses and entrepreneurs over the next year following a £9.2million funding commitment by the UK Government for an extension of the service for one year

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s dedicated business support service, Go Succeed, is set to empower thousands more businesses and entrepreneurs over the next year following a £9.2million funding commitment by the UK Government for an extension of the service for one year.

The financial backing was secured following the collaborative effort and support of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils who continue to deliver the service which first launched in November 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since inception, Go Succeed has directly engaged more than 30,000 individuals and businesses, acting as a catalyst for economic growth across every council area.

It has also awarded more than £2 million in Go Succeed grants, enabling entrepreneurs and businesses to scale their operations and invest in new technology and equipment to drive efficiencies and growth.

Go Succeed was devised to provide a holistic approach to council-led enterprise and business support services, with a focus on supporting entrepreneurs and businesses across the region with tailored advice that meets their specific needs.

The extension follows renewed backing by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), which funds Go Succeed to be delivered through the 11 councils in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK Minister for Growth, Alex Norris, said: “Go Succeed is a fantastic example of a project working with councils to harness local people’s business ambitions right across Northern Ireland.

“Our extension of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund is playing a crucial role in Northern Ireland’s efforts to develop as a globally competitive region by helping new and established businesses to thrive and boost the economic growth as part of the national Plan for Change.”

Recent innovations to the service will also make Go Succeed more accessible than ever, with a range of solutions geared specifically towards the economically inactive and underrepresented groups, including graduates and young people.

Welcoming the announcement, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, explained: “Go Succeed has become an important part of our economic infrastructure and is now a vital component in delivering my economic plan for the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted that funding for Go Succeed has been renewed. This will enable thousands more entrepreneurs and businesses to avail of the service as we continue to work together towards our shared goal of creating prosperity for all.”

Speaking on behalf of all 11 councils delivering the service, John Walsh, chief executive of Belfast City Council, added: “We are incredibly proud to see the impact Go Succeed is having across all council areas in Northern Ireland. The extension of funding is a clear vote of confidence in the collaborative work being carried out across the region alongside our delivery partners providing high-quality support to entrepreneurs and businesses.

“This service has become a cornerstone of enterprise development in Northern Ireland, and we look forward to continuing to help businesses of all sizes to innovate, grow and thrive.”

The Go Succeed service (www.go-succeed.com) supports entrepreneurs, start-ups, and existing businesses with easy-to-access advice and support, including extensive masterclasses, mentorship, peer networks, access to grant funding, and business planning at every stage of their growth journey.