The highly sought-after graduate roles and undergraduate placements mark the beginning of Farrans’ next chapter under Dublin construction giant John Sisk & Son

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland civil engineering and building contractor Farrans Construction has launched its application process for 40 graduate roles on its highly sought-after Farrans Foundation programme – just days after being acquired by Dublin-based construction giant John Sisk & Son.

Headquartered in Dunmurry, Co Antrim, Farrans is offering places on the award-winning, two-year programme, with intake dates set for June and September 2026. Applications are open now and will close on 1 December 2025, with interviews beginning in October. Successful candidates will receive offers in December and January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside graduate positions, the company is also recruiting for a limited number of undergraduate placement roles in civil engineering, construction management, quantity surveying, quality, and IT, with opportunities available across Northern Ireland, Ireland, England, and Scotland.

The announcement follows the completion of a major acquisition deal that saw Sisk take ownership of Farrans and its 625 employees from previous parent company CRH. Despite the transaction, both firms will continue to operate independently under their existing brand identities.

Dominic Lavery, managing director of Farrans, said: “It’s a very exciting time for young people to be entering the construction and civil engineering industry and they will play an important part in delivering infrastructure which will bring about a more sustainable future for generations to come. Our projects are helping to shape the energy, water and aviation sectors and we are looking for the next intake of talent to support us.

“A career in Farrans will bring you the guidance and mentorship you need to progress quickly. We know that everyone learns in different ways and we have shaped our early-career offerings to ensure that we provide practical experience alongside classroom-based learning. We recognise the value that our graduates and placements bring to our business and we look forward to welcoming applications from our 2026 cohort.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland civil engineering and building contractor Farrans Construction has launched its application process for 40 graduate roles on its highly sought-after Farrans Foundation programme – just days after being acquired by Dublin-based construction giant John Sisk & Son. Pictured is Ankita Adhikary, junior civils Estimator at Farrans Construction

The Farrans Foundation is designed to fast-track graduates into the construction industry by providing a balance of theoretical learning and on-site experience. The programme supports early-career professionals in construction, quantity surveying, and civil engineering, offering a structured path to progression and leadership.

Undergraduate placements offer students a first-hand insight into industry life. High-performing placement students are eligible for bursaries to support final-year study, with a guaranteed graduate job offer and automatic enrolment in the Farrans Foundation programme upon graduation.

Joel Bell, graduate quantity surveyor at Farrans, added: “I was initially attracted to Farrans due to their strong record of delivering high-profile projects across the UK and Ireland. I have been part of the team delivering the new Public Transport Interchange at Bristol Airport this year and I have been given the opportunity to take ownership of my work while supported by a great team who have provided excellent guidance and mentorship.