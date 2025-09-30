Northern Irish homeware brand, Murmur, has announced its arrival at Kildare Village, where it has opened its first stand-alone store in the Republic of Ireland, creating six jobs

The 92 square ft. Murmur unit at Kildare Village will operate as a pop-up store for the next six months, stocking a curated range of bedlinen, accessories, towels, duvets and pillows, fragrances, kitchenware, gifting and living

Sister brand to Bedeck, Murmur is inspired by the soft Irish landscape and its products offer unrivalled luxury, quality materials and soft natural tones. At the pop-up store customers can expect to benefit from discounts of up to 70% RRP.

Elise Nicholson, retail director at Murmur said: “We’re delighted to announce the opening of the Murmur store at Kildare Village, offering a beautifully curated selection of luxury homeware. Opening our first stand-alone store in Ireland is a new and exciting chapter for Murmur, and Kildare Village is the perfect location.

“Kildare Village offers the perfect retail environment for our first stand-alone store, with a customer base that aligns perfectly with our ethos at Murmur. We look forward to welcoming customers and inviting them to experience the beautiful new store.”

With a less is more approach, the pop-up store will offer customers of Kildare Village a premium shopping experience, perfectly timed for replenishing homes with softer furnishings for the winter months ahead.

Victor Biffi Rosano, business director at Kildare Village added: “We are delighted to welcome Ireland’s first standalone Murmur store to Kildare Village. Murmur offers our guests a beautifully curated selection of homewares, bedding and home accessories which are timeless, luxurious and premium.”

Murmur embodies a philosophy of quiet sophistication, where simplicity meets elegance. Designed for everyday living, the collection invites you to embrace a relaxed, informal approach to home styling. Patterns, textures, and colours are thoughtfully created to be mixed and matched, resulting in a harmonious and personal aesthetic.