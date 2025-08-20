Two Northern Ireland sisters are engraving their own legacy as they take the reins of a long-standing family business, nearly five decades after it first opened its doors.

Abbey Tait and Steph McCandless are stepping up to the podium to manage Ironside Trophies and Engraving’s shiny new satellite store in Donaghcloney – an offshoot of their grandfather’s original Lisburn location, established in 1977.

The dynamic duo are daughters of Andy and Gail Tait, who will continue to helm the Enterprise Crescent shop while the sisters bring their sparkle to the new Main Street store.

The new branch builds on the legacy of their grandfather Eric Lyons, who established the business 48 years ago after surviving a life-changing crash at the Ulster Grand Prix in 1975.

Despite being left paralysed from the chest down, the sisters’ grandfather – nicknamed “Ironside” after the wheelchair-using TV detective – refused to be defined by his injury. Spurred into action after his brother was let down by a trophy supplier, he started the business from scratch.

What began in a modest garden shed has since grown into a national success, becoming Ireland’s largest online retailer of trophies and awards.

In a post on social media, the family reflected on their journey: “From small beginnings in a 6x4 garden shed 48 years ago to two retail shops and Ireland’s biggest online retailer of trophies and awards today. We must be doing something right.”

The ribbon was officially snipped this week by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Alderman Mark Baxter, who praised the family: “I was delighted to be asked to open this shop in the village. It’s a family business which was established in 1977. This will be the second premise – with the original shop in Lisburn.

"The shop will be managed by sisters Abbey Tait and Steph McCandless, daughters of Andy and Gail Tait who will remain based in Lisburn.

"It’s nice to see such a unique business coming to the village and I wish them every success in the years ahead.”

Following a strong first week, the family shared their thanks online: “A big thank you to every single customer that has popped in to place/ collect orders, shared our posts, left reviews and shown your support.

"Another thank you to everyone for their patience as we navigate our way through the summer holidays with a few extra apprentices in the shop also and finding our feet.”

Whether it’s a shiny cup, a gleaming medal, or a personalised plaque, Ironside Trophies and Engraving has all bases covered – both in-store and online, 24/7.

